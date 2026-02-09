Watercolor Effect With Fluid Acrylic Using A Split Cup Pour

Hello from Slovenia again!

I played with my pearl white mix to create kind of watercolor effect with fluid acrylics and a split cup.

Beside my scape off paint, I used these paints:

1. Amsterdam Prussian Blue

2. Custom mixed Metallic green

3. Amsterdam Greenish blue

4. DecoArt Extreme sheen Aquamarine

5. Amsterdam Turquoise green

6. DecoArt Extreme sheen 24K Gold

7. Pearl white mix

More info: youtu.be | Instagram

Image credits: Fiona Art

Image credits: Fiona Art

Image credits: Fiona Art

