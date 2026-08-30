Warren Buffett: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Warren Buffett
August 30, 1930
Omaha, Nebraska, US
96 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Warren Buffett?
Warren Edward Buffett is an American investor and philanthropist, widely recognized for his astute investment strategies and principled approach to business. He has consistently ranked among the wealthiest individuals globally due to his long-term success.
Buffett’s reputation as the “Oracle of Omaha” solidified as he transformed Berkshire Hathaway from a struggling textile company into a vast conglomerate. His method of value investing, focusing on undervalued businesses, captivated the financial world.
Early Life and Education
Family ties in Omaha, Nebraska, exposed Warren Edward Buffett to the world of finance early, with his father, Howard Homan Buffett, working as a stockbroker. He showed an innate business sense, selling chewing gum and magazines as a boy, and bought his first stock at age eleven.
Though initially attending the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Buffett transferred to the University of Nebraska, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. He further refined his investment philosophy at Columbia Business School, where he studied under Benjamin Graham, completing his Master of Science in Economics.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has not defined Warren Buffett’s personal life as much as his enduring partnerships. He married Susan Thompson in 1952, and despite living separately from 1977 until her death in 2004, they remained legally married and close friends.
Buffett shares three children with Susan Thompson: Susan Alice Buffett, Howard Graham Buffett, and Peter Buffett. He later married Astrid Menks on his 76th birthday in 2006.
Career Highlights
Warren Buffett assumed control of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 1965, steering it from a textile manufacturer into a diversified conglomerate with significant holdings in various industries. Under his leadership, the company’s shares have consistently outperformed major US stock averages for decades.
Beyond his investment prowess, Buffett launched The Giving Pledge in 2010 with Bill Gates, encouraging billionaires to dedicate the majority of their wealth to philanthropy. He has personally committed to donating 99 percent of his fortune to charitable causes.
His strategic investments in companies like Coca-Cola and Apple, alongside his role as a prominent financial thought leader, have cemented Buffett’s status as one of the most influential figures in global finance.
Signature Quote
“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that you’ll do things differently.”
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