30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

The whole job hunt is basically a well-disguised hell on earth. With so many things at stake, from monthly rent to your dignity, it’s only fair to be over the moon after you hear that long-awaited “we are pleased to…”

But the truth is, things just don’t end there. The real challenge of getting on board in your new workplace begins, and if you’re lucky, you may end up having your dream job with cool colleagues, opportunities to grow and daily savory snacks. In the most common cases, the opposite happens—you start noticing weird things like office tension and burnouts that scream run like Forrest Gump.

“When u get hired and ur boss is like ‘this isn’t just a job it’s a family’ u bout to have the WORST experience of your life,” posted @bocxtop on Twitter, sparking a very relatable discussion in a thread. It turns out people are no strangers to red flags about just how toxic, even lethal, their workplaces are and here are some of the things they shared about it.

Image credits: bocxtop

#1

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: f_marek_f

#2

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: MStarkloff

#3

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: supergaymachine

#4

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: hotincleveland

#5

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: pharonethegnome

#6

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: hmtaffy

#7

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: big_cheddars

#8

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: cbush120

#9

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: irepliez

#10

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: coocoomanmc

#11

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: mcfarland_chuck

#12

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: WesKorfe

#13

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: AnnisTasker

#14

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: alexclaiborne1

#15

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: fcw

#16

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: ALISHANANDI

#17

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: laurieontech

#18

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: aggretsuko

#19

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: jordydehaven

#20

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: TheDejaKing

#21

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: smariapena

#22

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: khamankhakra

#23

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: fa3thyra

#24

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: CallingOutBad

#25

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: jentrification

#26

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: _schristo

#27

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: billwscott

#28

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: racheleklein

#29

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: BeauMayes

#30

30 People Share Things In Job Descriptions That Instantly Indicate Red Flags

Image source: Trumpetman0112

Patrick Penrose
