Warmly ‘Baked’ Breadcat

My name is Rato Kim and I live in Seoul, South Korea. I am an Toy artist and mainy make cat themed toys.
One of my latest creations is this Bread Cat toy. I planned this item for a long time. I was inspired by the image of cats sitting with their paws hidden so I created a cute toy of that shape.
The most difficult thing ctreating this Breadcat was to decide what facial expression they’ll have. Cats have various expressions so I chose to show few of them on Breadcats and not to go with only one face.
I myself don’t have a because I am not ready. But I’d love to get a cat in two years. The Breadcat is for people like me who don’t have a cat but they would like to have one.
One day I would like to create a storybook about Breadcats or cats in general showing the ways they charm people.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
