Woman Stops Shaving And Wearing Makeup, Making Boyfriend Regret Mocking Her Long Beauty Routine

It’s a personal choice on how much thought and effort we put into our appearance. While some enjoy pampering themselves with various beauty products and extensive rituals, others embrace hygiene and their natural state. Both choices are completely fine and aren’t something that should concern anyone else.
This woman liked going the extra mile with her hygiene, which usually would take 1-2 hours. Her boyfriend liked teasing her about taking forever in the bathroom, but he soon came to regret it after she had had enough and stopped doing all of her beauty rituals.
How extensively we take care of ourselves shouldn’t really concern others
Just a few decades ago, it was unusual for women to shave their legs or wear makeup
It may sound unbelievable, but just a few decades ago, it was unusual for women to shave their legs or wear makeup. But by the 1920s, it became mainstream for women to wear makeup, and by the 1950s, it became the social norm for women to remove their body hair.
The sudden change happened due to changing fashion trends. The dresses that previously covered the full body became sleeveless, which made exposed underarm hair undesirable. Meanwhile, the made-up glamorous movie stars of the 1920s made makeup a mainstream trend. So in order to be fashionable, women were encouraged to remove their underarm hair and wear makeup.
With the invention of safety razors and shorter skirts, legs were the next body part that had to be stripped of hair. Over the years, bare legs and underarms became the norm and a sign of hygiene. Makeup also became mainstream, with its production turning mass to reach a wider audience.
Unfortunately, these social norms are still very much alive today. When asked what the general public thinks about hair anywhere on the body except the head, the majority find it unattractive and think that women should get rid of it. However, people held an opposite view of hair on men’s bodies. Women are expected to look the part when it comes to makeup as well, with natural makeup being favored nowadays.
Practicing body neutrality can help reject modern beauty standards that no one asked for
Abiding by these social norms can get exhausting for women, not to mention expensive. Females spend around 55 minutes every day and $877 per year on their appearance, almost double that of men. Therefore, tired of this unfairness, some modern women and supportive men are rejecting such a narrative that became popular in the 1900s, and no one asked for.
But this has to start with accepting our bodies just the way they are, aka practicing body neutrality. “Body neutrality is a middle-of-the-road approach between body positivity and body negativity,” says psychologist Susan Albers, PsyD. “As the term suggests, it is neither loving nor hating your body. It’s based on the notions of acceptance and having respect for one’s body rather than love.”
Reaching body neutrality after we’ve been conditioned to see our bodies a certain way is definitely not easy. What can help is taking focus from your body and paying attention to other things that bring value to you and your world.
“We have only so much energy, where do we want to use it? There are lots of other things that need attention. You don’t want to neglect your body, so you listen to it, and are aware of the function it serves,” concludes licensed psychologist and wellness coach Dr. Ann Kearney-Cooke.
