This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

by

Do you like to take long walks in nature or through the city? Sightseeing, relaxing, and just spending time with yourself? Well, so does this adorable Japanese cat named Miru-chan. This kitten loves to go on walks with his human. Even when it rains!

Many of us know that cats are afraid of water, but Miru-chan found a way to protect himself from this nasty liquid and still go on walks—a catbrella, of course! Miru-chan’s owner ordered a custom-made tiny umbrella for cats. So when he posted how Miru-chan looks with it on Twitter, the post blew up! The owner wrote: “Today it rains, then it stops. Still, he wants to go for a walk.” The post got about 52k retweets and 250k likes. People are just in awe of how adorable Miru-chan looks in his umbrella!

More info: twitter.com | Instagram

Miru-chan loves to be outside with his owner, so when it rains, he has his own umbrella

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

They often go on walks with Miru-chan tucked away in the owners sweater

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

Miru-chan loves to see the world around him

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

Miru-chan doesn’t mind staying home though. Laying around and sleeping all day

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Image credits: yukamilboy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How I Use My Napkins When I Drink Coffee
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People Are Laughing At These Ridiculous Stock Images That Show Women Completely Unable To Drink Water
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
We Created A Series Of Fairytales About Indian Mythology For Our Baby, And This Is One Of Them
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My 30 Absurdly Silly Comics To Brighten Your Day In Quarantine
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
No Emily Blunt As Susan Storm But John Krasinski As Reed Richards?
3 min read
May, 28, 2022
Meet and Learn About the “Forged in Fire” Judges
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.