This Japanese Kitten And His Custom-Made Umbrella Will Probably Brighten Up Your Day

Do you like to take long walks in nature or through the city? Sightseeing, relaxing, and just spending time with yourself? Well, so does this adorable Japanese cat named Miru-chan. This kitten loves to go on walks with his human. Even when it rains!
Many of us know that cats are afraid of water, but Miru-chan found a way to protect himself from this nasty liquid and still go on walks—a catbrella, of course! Miru-chan’s owner ordered a custom-made tiny umbrella for cats. So when he posted how Miru-chan looks with it on Twitter, the post blew up! The owner wrote: “Today it rains, then it stops. Still, he wants to go for a walk.” The post got about 52k retweets and 250k likes. People are just in awe of how adorable Miru-chan looks in his umbrella!
Miru-chan loves to be outside with his owner, so when it rains, he has his own umbrella
They often go on walks with Miru-chan tucked away in the owners sweater
Miru-chan loves to see the world around him
Miru-chan doesn’t mind staying home though. Laying around and sleeping all day
