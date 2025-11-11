Photographer Captures 8 Hours’ Worth Of Plane Take-offs In Single Image

Mike Kelley, a talented professional architecture photographer, has created an amazing composite image that has combined 8 hours’ worth of take-offs (and a few landings) at Los Angeles airport. He did it by taking 370 separate photos and digitally combining them into one big super-photo that makes it seem as though the entire fleet (flock?) of commercial aircraft is taking off all at once. Just imagine what it would sound like!
Source: purephoto.com | mpkelley.com
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us