Server Keeps Repeating “It’s Very Hydrating” When Customer Asks For Tap Water

People who work in hospitality run into a lot of difficult customers and often face challenging situations that require them to remain patient and composed.
So they’re usually really empathetic clients themselves — why create more problems when they’re already plentiful? Just like Reddit user Rory (who goes on the platform by the nickname Rtice001) and his wife.
However, as Rory explained in his recent post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, the waitress that recently served them was so annoying that even they couldn’t sit silent.
This man and his wife went to a respectable restaurant to have a nice dinner
Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)
But the waitress ruined their evening
Image credits: rtice001
Image credits: Andres Siimon (not the actual photo)
A bad server might be tempted to inflate a customer’s bill in an attempt to increase their tip
Since most people tip a percentage of their bill, the more they spend in a restaurant, the higher the tip for the server. So someone who only cares about their own pockets might be tempted to discourage you from ordering tap water.
But is it really worth it? Not according to The Salty Waitress, which is an advice column on The Takeout run by a real-life waitress.
“Plenty of people just order water, for a million reasons,” she writes. “They don’t like soda; they’re recovering alcoholics; they’re the designated driver; maybe they’re just freakin’ thirsty. Fancy restaurants will give you the choice of still or sparkling, bottled or tap or reverse-osmosis or raw water, but you shouldn’t feel guilted into ordering the expensive stuff if you like tap.”
The person taking care of your order isn’t ‘losing’ much from this choice, either. “An iced tea costs, what, $5 tops at an expensive restaurant? If you tip 20 percent, I’m only missing out on a dollar if you just order water,” The Salty Waitress explains. “That’s really not make or break for me. It’s more important that you have a comfortable dinner, which includes enjoying your beverage of choice. Plus, you need to stay hydrated to wash down all this salt, sugar.”
Image credits: Jessie McCall (not the actual photo)
People who read the story unanimously said that it was the waitress who was out of line here
Some even shared their own similar experiences
Follow Us