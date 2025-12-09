45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

by

Now and then, a post pops up on your feed that isn’t all that it seems. At first glance, it looks pretty innocent, until you scroll a little further, then suddenly the whole thing becomes comical. As it turns out, that’s exactly what this compilation is all about. Whether it’s things that simply shouldn’t exist together, an amusing comment, or a wildly inappropriate statement, these posts get funnier the closer you look. Get ready for 45 of the internet’s most hilarious posts, with truly unexpected twists that will leave you saying, “Wait a minute!”

#1 Just Another Wholesome Gaming Moment

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: msdrxn

#2 Neil Was Very Opinionated

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Prodigy829

#3 It Will Be Like That Though

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Wait…what?

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: BlackJim1929

#5 The Coffee Is Free

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: MaverickGoose81

#6 Holup, Ultimate Dad Flex Of All Time (…of All Time!)

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: FenixDriver

#7 Makes Sense

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Galaxy_star_walker

#8 Holup… You Mean To Tell Me You Don’t?

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: doublejmsu

#9 What Did He Say!

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Mans Been Legit This Whole Time?!

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: ItsJaaaaake

#11 😳

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Raven9706

Did you know that even scientists aren’t fully aware of the reasons why we laugh? Apart from what the dictionary tells us, humor is actually quite complex, unique to each person, and difficult to pin down. This is why what triggers laughter and why some people find things funny when others don’t continues to fuel debate among researchers.

#12 Oh Happy Birthday

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: krishmurjani18

#13 I Love Cheating

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: scooping101

#14 This Didn’t Age Well

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: DatTheMaster

#15 Sorry Bruh

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: kodekuzuri

#16 Wait

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: paaandora

#17 ‘murica

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: BlackJim1929

#18 Have You Ever Had Upside Down Peas¿

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Memento13Mori

#19 Now Wait A Minute

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: iamcalifornia

#20 Is It The Matter? They Said

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Holup

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: HFIntegrale

#22 Wait A Minute

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Jec1027

We’ve all probably heard the saying “laughter is the best medicine,” but have we ever thought about why it exists? It’s said that when we laugh, we breathe in more oxygen, which in turn boosts circulation, leaving us feeling invigorated. Additionally, our brains release natural stress and pain relievers that make us feel calmer and more relaxed, ultimately lifting our spirits and boosting emotional wellness.

#23 History Repeating

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: KristaW_

#24 Too Close To Reality

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: smumuguy

#25 Das Ist Nicht Dein Ernst

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: cwdl

#26 Had Me In The First Half

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: abdu113

#27 Well We All Screwed

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: BonesNB_

#28 Tell Me

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Successful_Actuary53

#29 That’s How Homies Meet

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: PDFfile69

#30 Jalifornia Vibes

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Nintendophile79

#31 Oh

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Wholesome Holup

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Able_Record2273

#33 They’re Trying To Pull A Fast One On Her

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: PhoenixisLegnd

It may come as a surprise to learn that sarcasm isn’t always funny. When it’s overused in conversation, it often takes over the mood, and not in a good way. Surprisingly, our brains are wired to respond to and appreciate clever wit more positively than sarcasm, since it isn’t mean or aggressive.

#34 What Do You Mean?

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: SaxyCookies

#35 No One Understands Love Nowadays

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Samicuz

#36 IQ Level 23

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Dexter_Naman

#37 Heights Of Being Determined

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: shameless_toddler

#38 Nursing School

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Dexter_Naman

#39 A New Friend Is Always Good

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Shiroyasha_2308

#40 Took Me A While To Figure Out What Was Wrong

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Howtobe_normal

#41 I Was Thinking Of The Same

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: InternalPerception60

#42 Kim Is A Korean Name

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: gardangku

#43 A Long Chill Vacation

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Samicuz

#44 That Oughta Do It

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: _wimpykid_

#45 Some People At Work

45 Posts That Will Make You Say “Wait… What?”, And Then Laugh Out Loud

Image source: Shiroyasha_2308

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Snack When You Were A Kid (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 ‘Things In Places They Shouldn’t Be’ To Make Your Day Better (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Save Yourself From Embarrassment With These 21 Discreet And Ingenious Products
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“Boomer” Dad Shares His Perspective On Today’s Labor Issues In The US, A Lot Of People Agree
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
99 Quirky Cat Memes That Prove They’re Delightfully Odd Creatures
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2025
Hey, Pandas, Photoshop This Photo (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025