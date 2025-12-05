12-Year-Olds Might Be Smarter Than You: Take This IQ Test To Prove Them Wrong

by

Test your brainpower with this WISC®-inspired IQ quiz! 🧠💡

The WISC® is the child-friendly counterpart to the WAIS® intelligence test. From easy vocabulary questions to mind-bending puzzles and logic challenges, it tests intelligence, problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and cognitive ability.🚀

While the test is designed for children ages 6 to 16, don’t be surprised if you even stumble over a few of these brain-benders.🤓

Now only one question remains: do you think you can beat a 12-year-old in this IQ test? Let’s find out 🔎🤔

Image credits: Jan van der Wolf

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
