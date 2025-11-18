Thousands Of ‘Vulnerable’ Photos Of SI Swimsuit Models In Various “States Of Undress” Go Missing

A collection of intimate Polaroids showcasing some of the world’s top models in various stages of undress has mysteriously vanished, leading to heated speculation about their whereabouts online.
The images were property of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine, and featured numerous high-profile figures like Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart, Kate Upton, Brittany Mahomes, Gayle King, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Thee Stallion, Christie Brinkley, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Petras, and Ashley Graham.
The content reportedly went missing after Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a brand management company, licensed the magazine to Arena Group for a 10-year period, following their acquisition of the brand from its previous owner Time Inc. in 2018.
Sources inside Sports Illustrated affirm that the items are not missing, but instead being held hostage by Arena Group, which has repeatedly refused to return them.
Image credits: Alexander Tamargo / Getty
The images, which were never meant for public viewing, depict the models and celebrities in what was described as “vulnerable” poses. The shots include intimate details that would typically be censored in the final publication.
Page Six states that these elements are “exposed nipples, wardrobe malfunctions, and parts hanging out,” further explaining that models only ever expected the all-female editorial staff to handle those photographs.
Image credits: Rodrigo Varela / Getty
In addition to the pictures, swimsuits valued at thousands of dollars, which were loaned to the publication by renowned brands and featured in their photo shoots, have also disappeared.
Sports Illustrated staff reached out to Arena Group in April to inquire about the whereabouts of the pictures and swimsuits. While the publisher said that they would launch an investigation into their disappearance, they reportedly stopped responding after a while.
Arena Group and Authentic Brands have been in conflict since January 2024, when the former missed a quarterly licensing payment, leading to the latter terminating its licensing agreement
Image credits: si_swimsuit
When Manoj Bhargava took over Arena Group in 2023, he acquired all the magazine’s assets—cameras, lights, and other equipment, as well as the swimsuits and thousands of photographs taken during photo shoots, known as “sitting sheets.”
These sitting sheets document the exact outfits worn by models so editors can accurately detail them later in the magazine.
Sources told Page Six that Bhargava moved these assets to a new office in his New York headquarters, with chaos ensuing within Sports Illustrated shortly after, resulting in a series of legal battles and their subsequent separation from the magazine.
The publication was licensed to Minute Media by ABG in March 2024, forcing Arena Group to transfer the items they were given as previous licensees, however, the missing items were never received.
Image credits: brittanylynne
“The items in SI Swimsuit’s fashion closet are in Arena Group’s possession,” a spokesperson for the magazine told Bored Panda.
“Arena Group has denied SI Swimsuit’s requests to return these items despite multiple attempts.”
The collection is extensive, with sources estimating that thousands of images are unaccounted for. Some models, particularly those who participated in multiple shoots, may have over a hundred photographs in the lost trove.
Meanwhile, swimwear brands—many of which are small businesses—are desperately seeking the return of the garments they loaned for the shoots.
“Our main priority is and always will be the safety and well being of our staff, models and designers that participate in our shoots,” the SI spokesperson added.
Sports Illustrated sued Manoj Bhargava in April 2024 over a payment dispute. The president of Arena Group asked a federal court to remove his name from the lawsuit on September 9.
“He behaved more like a gangster than a trusted business partner,” read the document filed by ABG. “He’s holding Sports Illustrated hostage.”
Some netizens speculated the photos and swimsuits were linked to the legal dispute with Arena Group, while others joked about wanting to see the pictures
Image credits: si_swimsuit / ilonamaher
“It’s not p-rn, right. Then the girls have nothing to worry about,” one reader wrote.
“Manoj has the pics. Dirty man,” said another.
“I’m sure there are plenty of normal men out there saying. ‘Boy I wish I could get my hands on those photos.’ Especially Martha Stewart and Gayle King,” a user joked.
“Uh, aren’t there plenty of pictures online of these women in varying states of undress already?” asked one viewer.
“This comment is directed to whoever has possession of the Polaroids of Martha Stewart, Gayle King, and Hunter McGrady. Please burn those photos so that they don’t fall into the wrong hands. Thank you,” another said.
