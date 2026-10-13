This Man Spotted His Real License Plate On A Matchbox Toy After His VW Van Starred In Hollywood Movie

For most car enthusiasts, seeing their beloved vehicle appear in a Hollywood movie would be a dream come true. But for Dávid Sipos, a Volkswagen enthusiast from Budapest, Hungary, things went a step further. His orange 1976 Volkswagen T2 van became one of the featured vehicles in “Matchbox The Movie,” a new action-adventure starring John Cena and Jessica Biel that premiered on Apple TV on October 9, 2026. And as if that weren’t exciting enough, his beloved VW was also turned into an official Matchbox toy car.
What made the miniature particularly special was one extraordinary detail: it featured the exact Hungarian license plate of Dávid’s real van, DJN-623, even though the vehicle had a different plate in the movie. Even Dávid wasn’t expecting that. But behind this unusual coincidence lies an even more remarkable story spanning 50 years, two owners, countless family adventures, and an unexpected journey to Hollywood.
Take a look at how this humble Volkswagen went from an everyday work vehicle to a cherished family camper, a Hollywood movie star, and finally a collectible toy car.
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This 50-year-old Volkswagen unexpectedly became a Hollywood movie star and an official Matchbox car
The story began in 1976, when Hungarian Water Works received a brand-new Volkswagen T2B. A young employee named Thaly Zsigmond was tasked with collecting the vehicle from a Budapest railway depot, where it had arrived by freight train. For the next several years, the orange van served the company as a measurement and service vehicle, carrying workers and equipment rather than movie stars.
Long before Hollywood came calling, the van was a beloved companion on family camping trips
Its original owner, Thaly Zsigmond, spent decades making memories with his family in the VW
In 1984, when the company decided it was time to replace the Volkswagen, Thaly was offered the opportunity to purchase it. He happily took the van home, beginning a completely new chapter in its life. Instead of work assignments, the VW now took his family on summer camping adventures across Europe, visiting Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Yugoslavia, and Romania. Over the following decades, the van became a beloved part of the family’s memories. First, Thaly traveled with his children, and later, his grandchildren joined the adventures. Between trips, the vehicle was carefully stored in a garage, helping preserve its condition. In 1993, it received the Hungarian registration DJN-623, a seemingly ordinary detail that would eventually become an important part of its story.
In 2013, Dávid Sipos became the van’s new caretaker, determined to preserve its history
The Volkswagen underwent some much-needed bodywork after decades on the road
By 2013, Thaly was growing older and using the van less frequently, so he decided to sell it. That’s when Dávid stepped in as the Volkswagen’s next caretaker. Rather than dramatically modifying the vehicle, he chose to preserve its original character, including its distinctive factory orange color. The VW remained remarkably original despite its age. Over the years, it received the necessary maintenance, some seat upholstery work, and a corrosion-prevention repaint in 2017. Although the photographs from this period show the van undergoing bodywork, Dávid explains that it was never fundamentally rebuilt. Even after five decades, the Volkswagen remains roadworthy, and he still regularly enjoys driving it.
By 2017, the van was getting a fresh coat of its original orange paint
Then Hollywood came calling, and Dávid’s two Volkswagen vans were recruited for a major movie
Then, in 2024, something happened that neither Dávid nor the van’s previous owner could have anticipated. A major film production, operating under the secret working title “CONVOY,” was searching for a classic Volkswagen T2 to feature in an upcoming movie inspired by Mattel’s iconic Matchbox toy cars. According to Dávid, director Sam Hargrave had initially envisioned an older, poison-green Volkswagen T2A for the movie. However, after seeing photographs of Dávid’s bright orange T2B, he reportedly changed his mind. Suddenly, the 1976 Volkswagen had landed a starring role in a major Hollywood production.
The turquoise VW was transformed into a matching orange double for the production
Filming took over the streets of Budapest, with the classic VW right in the middle of the action
But there was a logistical challenge. Filming was taking place in Budapest, Hungary, and Bratislava, Slovakia, and the production needed two nearly identical vehicles. Fortunately, Dávid owned another Volkswagen: a freshly restored turquoise 1977 T2B. The production rented both vans for the movie, assigning the original orange bus to Budapest and repainting the turquoise one to match it for filming in Bratislava. The production went to considerable lengths to make the vehicles look identical on screen. The original orange van even had its divided front vent windows replaced with single glass panes to match the other vehicle. Meanwhile, the second VW underwent far more extensive modifications, becoming a specially adapted stunt vehicle that a driver in the rear could control. Unfortunately, those modifications meant the second van could never return to the road afterward. Dávid’s original orange Volkswagen, however, remained the primary vehicle used for scenes filmed with the main cast in Budapest.
Passersby captured a glimpse of the Hollywood stars performing alongside the little orange van
John Cena and Jessica Biel shared the screen with Dávid’s beloved Volkswagen
On February 15, 2025, downtown Budapest became a Hollywood movie set. John Cena was filmed driving the orange Volkswagen along the Danube, while passersby captured videos of the production and shared them on TikTok. Jessica Biel also drove the VW during filming, giving Dávid’s decades-old vehicle the kind of on-screen experience few classic cars ever enjoy.
The orange van could be spotted driving through the streets of Budapest in the finished film
Jessica Biel also got behind the wheel of the classic VW for the action-packed adventure
The movie follows Sean, an undercover CIA agent played by Cena, who reunites with his childhood friends and pulls them into a dangerous international adventure. Biel plays Aimee, an emergency medical technician with a passion for racing. With car chases and daring driving sequences playing a major role, the old Volkswagen finds itself in a world very different from the quiet family camping trips it had enjoyed for decades.
The humble family camper had officially become part of a Hollywood action movie
The Volkswagen played a surprisingly prominent role in the movie’s driving scenes
But the surprises weren’t over. In May 2026, a friend of Dávid’s who collects die-cast cars sent him a preview image of an upcoming official Matchbox model associated with the movie. Although the image was small and blurry, something immediately caught his attention. The miniature Volkswagen appeared to have the registration DJN-623 printed on it.
From family road trips to thrilling movie sequences, this VW had certainly come a long way
But Dávid’s biggest surprise came when he discovered an official Matchbox miniature of his van
Dávid initially assumed the image was simply an early production preview and that the license plate would change before the toy reached stores. Nevertheless, he ordered several examples when the Matchbox models became available that summer. When he finally opened the packaging, he could hardly believe what he was seeing. There it was: his very own Volkswagen, recreated as a miniature Matchbox car, complete with its actual Hungarian registration on both the front and rear. The number wasn’t merely similar to his plate. It was an exact match, right down to the lettering and layout. Considering that the vehicle wears an entirely different registration in the finished movie, the discovery was especially puzzling. There were actually two versions of the Volkswagen miniature: a standard Matchbox model and a more elaborate Moving Parts version featuring an opening sliding door. Another interesting detail was that the standard model included a non-factory sunroof resembling the one fitted to Dávid’s second Volkswagen, while the Moving Parts version omitted it.
There was even a special Moving Parts version featuring an opening sliding door
Most incredibly, the tiny model featured the exact license plate of Dávid’s real Volkswagen
Curious about how his real license plate had ended up on a mass-produced toy, Dávid contacted someone involved in Matchbox design at Mattel. One possible explanation suggested to him by a manager at Mattel’s HQ was that the designers had used reference photographs taken before filming, when the vehicle still displayed its real registration. They might not have known that the filmmakers intended to use a different plate on screen. However, this remains a theory rather than an officially confirmed explanation. Exactly how DJN-623 made its way onto the miniature has yet to be established. What is certain is that the model reproduces the registration of a real, privately owned Volkswagen, not the plate viewers see in the finished movie.
Dávid could finally hold a miniature version of the van that had brought him so many unforgettable experiences
He also shared the incredible surprise with Thaly, the van’s original owner, and his wife
When the film finally premiered on Apple TV a few days ago, viewers could see the orange Volkswagen sharing the screen with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. From driving scenes along Budapest’s waterfront to action sequences on bridges and winding roads, the van had become a recognizable part of a major film production. It even appeared in the background of promotional interviews with the cast.
Fifty years after first collecting the real VW, Thaly got to hold its very own Matchbox miniature
Yet despite its newfound fame, Dávid’s Volkswagen remains the same vehicle Thaly first collected from a Budapest railway depot half a century earlier. Perhaps the most touching part of the story came when Dávid decided to share the miniature with the man who had cared for the van long before Hollywood came calling. Dávid, who still visits Thaly and his wife every year, gave the former owner his very own Matchbox version of the Volkswagen. Fifty years after first taking delivery of the real vehicle, Thaly could hold a tiny replica of the van that had accompanied his family on so many adventures.
From a utility company’s workhorse to a family vacation companion, then a Hollywood movie vehicle and an official Matchbox collectible, this orange Volkswagen has certainly lived an extraordinary life. And thanks to the unlikely appearance of six familiar characters on a tiny license plate, a little piece of its real history will now travel the world in miniature form.
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