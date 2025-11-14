People Are Creating ‘Dogue’ Covers By Editing Their Dogs Into Them (30 Pics)

While 2020 has been a pretty horrible year so far, you can’t deny that it has lead to some great online trends. One of the newest trends, the #VogueChallenge, had people editing pictures of themselves on the cover of the fashion magazine. But that wasn’t enough for some: pet owners started putting their dogs (and a few cats) on the cover of Vogue.
And that’s how the pet Vogue/Dogue Challenge became a real thing. The results are funny, adorable, and some are so stylish, they’ve got us seriously thinking about fashion for the Spring/Summer 2020 season. Scroll down, upvote your fave Dogue photos, and let us know in the comments which pets are your top picks to take the fashion world by storm this year and why.
The Dogue Challenge reached the shores of various social media pages, including Twitter and Instagram. What’s more, when the challenge went viral, it even sparked the creation of an official Dogue Instagram page, managed by two dog-lovers from Poland. Scroll down for Bored Panda’s interview with a member of the DogueIG team, as well as with one of the dog owners.
#1
Image source: cinza_whippet
#2
Image source: fluffydhoklaa
#3
Image source: bobbydacockapoo
#4
Image source: dogueig
#5
Image source: rustys_adventures
#6
Image source: fancytails
#7
Image source: dogueig
#8
Bored Panda spoke to the owner of Thatcher and Jackie-o. According to them, the doggy Vogue cover was all doe for fun, because everyone’s doing it, and because they think that their dogs are fashionable and deserved the attention.
According to the owner, Thatcher and Jackie-o are two 8-year chihuahuas living in Indonesia. “I think in times like this, people are just doing it for the fun of it and to let loose a bit of steam,” the owner said about why the pet Vogue Challenge is so popular.
“It’s always nice to see a beautiful picture,” they added.
Image source: thatcher_jackie.o
#9
Image source: thatcher_jackie.o
#10
Image source: coverdogs
#11
Image source: ellietheshepskie
#12
Image source: coverdogs
#13
Image source: skyethusky
#14
Image source: coverdogs
#15
Image source: javier.the.aussie
#16
Image source: lennytheminibully
#17
Image source: adileners
#18
Image source: coverdogs
#19
Image source: nobitzone
#20
Image source: coverdogs
#21
Image source: normantheweenie
#22
Image source: setterstogether
#23
Image source: coverdogs
#24
Image source: leo_gshepherd
#25
Image source: haariisa
#26
Image source: booboothechocodoo
#27
Image source: leo_gshepherd
#28
Image source: lucky_tsh
#29
Image source: goodboyromeojoshi
#30
Image source: acilong_acil
