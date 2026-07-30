Vivica A. Fox: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Vivica A. Fox
July 30, 1964
South Bend, Indiana, US
62 Years Old
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Who Is Vivica A. Fox?
Vivica Anjanetta Fox is an American actress and producer, recognized for her dynamic screen presence and versatile performances. She has cultivated a reputation for commanding roles across various genres.
Her breakout moment arrived in 1996 with impactful roles in the box-office hits Independence Day and Set It Off. These films firmly established her as a prominent figure in Hollywood, showcasing her ability to deliver memorable characters to wide audiences.
Early Life and Education
Born in South Bend, Indiana, Vivica A. Fox’s parents, Everlyena and William, divorced when she was young, and she was primarily raised by her mother. She was a self-described hyperactive child who enjoyed roller-skating and harbored early dreams of performing.
Fox attended Arlington High School in Indianapolis before relocating to California. She later graduated from Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California, with an Associate of Arts in Social Sciences, while also pursuing acting opportunities.
Notable Relationships
Vivica A. Fox was married to singer Christopher Harvest from 1998 to 2002. She was also briefly engaged to club promoter Omar “Slimm” White from 2010 to 2011, and had a high-profile relationship with rapper 50 Cent in 2003.
Fox does not have any children, a fact she has publicly expressed regret about. Her current relationship status is single.
Career Highlights
Vivica A. Fox’s career took a significant turn in 1996 with starring roles in the blockbuster films Independence Day and Set It Off. She further cemented her status with notable performances in films like Soul Food, Booty Call, Two Can Play That Game, and Kill Bill.
Beyond acting, Fox expanded into production, co-starring in and producing the Lifetime crime drama series Missing from 2003 to 2006. She also produced and appeared in more than 25 of The Wrong… movies for Lifetime, and made her directorial debut in 2023 with First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story.
Throughout her career, Fox has received numerous accolades, including an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Missing in 2006.
Signature Quote
“Don’t have a moment — build a career.”
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