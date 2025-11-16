60 Virtual Reality Movies To Get Lost In A Simulation

There are many ways people try to escape reality. We turn to books, movies, TV shows, or video games. Some go to the woods, find an escape in nature, get into crafts, or play sports. And there are many reasons people opt to do so: to clear our minds, perhaps get a fresh perspective on things or put something behind us. And, heck, sometimes reality simply becomes too tedious and monotonous. Who wouldn’t hop on the opportunity to momentarily break from our everyday routine and experience something novel when artificial alternatives exist that offer more wonder and imagination?
No wonder the premise of “escaping reality” is present in many films, which is somewhat ironic, considering that the film world is fictional as well. It’s the “thing inside a thing” concept or recursion, which was actually used in one of the most renowned virtual reality movies, Inception (2010), to portray a dream within a dream.
However, perhaps the first onscreen appearance of virtual reality was Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s VR movie World on a Wire (1973). Arguably, the first movie about virtual reality was based on the 1964 Daniel F. Galouye novel “Simulacron-3,” which depicts an artificial universe where people erroneously think everything is genuine. 26 years later, in 1999, the book was re-adapted as The Thirteenth Floor, which turned out to be, in our opinion, one of the best works of fiction from the ’90s.
It was the ’80s and the early ’90s when movies about virtual reality began to take off. Tron (1982), one of the earliest VR movies, Total Recall (1990), and The Matrix movies (1999-2003) were the films that made the sub-genre pop and are still talked about to this day. Yet, many more depictions of VR in movies deserve to be seen and played on screens.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best virtual reality movies ever made. Let us know what you think of virtual reality and which virtual reality movie is your favorite! And now, buckle up, because you are about to take an exhilarating ride into the world of simulations, where nothing is impossible. Catch you on the flip flop!
#1 The Matrix
1999 | 2 hours 16 minutes | Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski
Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss
This film doesn’t age, and neither do its sequels. It was fresh when it was first released, feels fresh rewatching it now, and will undoubtedly still feel modern years from today. For those unfamiliar with the plot, The Matrix displays a dystopian future where intelligent machines have constructed a simulation of reality to keep people distracted while utilizing their bodies as an energy source. The production values of The Matrix are imposing. The movie looks incredible because of its bold production design, jaw-dropping cinematography, and some of the most innovative and ultra-cool visual effects ever created. After The Matrix, many sci-fi films tried hard to replicate its style and look. Yet, the original installment still dominates them all. The movie may not be one of the most outstanding examples of its genre. Still, it can’t be disputed that The Matrix is revolutionary in how its visuals and use of sound broke barriers like never before in cinema.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Inception
2010 | 2 hours 28 minutes | Directed by Christopher Nolan
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page
Inception takes place in a time and place where dream sharing is possible thanks to technology. In this universe, a brand-new kind of corporate spies called “extractors” use this technology to access the target’s mind and gather essential information via a shared dream world. An influential businessman Mr. Saito (Ken Watanabe) asks Mr. Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a well-known extractor, and his partner Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) for a nearly impossible task that has never been done before. However, you will have to find out which task by watching the movie yourself, if you haven’t done so already. Yet, the struggle to find your way through life’s maze is a more prominent theme in the film than just the inception quest. Cobb’s dreamland is a maze created by his regrets and memories of the past. The movie explores the relationship between reality, dreams, and the kind of life one should lead when they leave the theater and return to whatever they left behind the closed doors. It’s a lot of things. It’s astounding, vicious, mysterious, upsetting, gorgeous, and captivating. Very worthwhile watching. If it’s your first time seeing it, make sure you are in the right mindset for it, because you only get to see a movie for the first time once.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Ready Player One
2018 | 2 hours 20 minutes | Directed by Steven Spielberg
Starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn
It tells the tale of one player and his attempts to compete in a contest that would determine the fate of the entire universe. It is set in a near-dystopian society where people use a virtual reality world called the Oasis to escape their life. It successfully merges animation and realism into a big, thrilling journey. The cast did a great job, the pop culture allusions, although frequent, didn’t overpower the story, the premise was excellent, and the movie looked expensive. You can certainly tell that at least $155 million went into making it. The negative opinions often come from people who have read the novel by Ernest Cline, on which the movie was based, saying that the film is very different from the book. And indeed, it is different, and it’s highly debatable whether the film is a faithful adaptation of the book. Nonetheless, suppose you judge the movie on its merit, a sci-fi adventure film. In that case, it’s genuinely a highly entertaining and enjoyable work of cinema. Overall, it’s unquestionably worthwhile to sit down and watch it. It also had a lovely message: people should live their lives in reality rather than in an online virtual world.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Total Recall (1990)
1990 | 1 hour 53 minutes | Directed by Paul Verhoeven
Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sharon Stone, Michael Ironside
Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is a construction worker who dreams of visiting Mars one day. His wife, Lori (Sharon Stone), isn’t too excited about it; she’d rather go on a space voyage or a trip to Saturn. One day while taking the train, Quaid notices a television commercial for a business called Rekall that specializes in implanting vacation memories. As an alternative to taking a “Mars vacation,” Quaid checks into it. However, while at Rekall, something goes very wrong during the procedure. The story’s ambiguity is perhaps one of the best aspects of it. Is it a dream, brain embolism, or reality? All have evidence to be proven correct, yet also can be contradicted at the same time. And this works to the movie’s advantage. Even if the action isn’t as intense as in many Schwarzenegger movies, the suspense doesn’t end until the very last moment. This movie is an incredible rollercoaster journey, so give it a ride.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Tron (1982)
1982 | 1 hour 36 minutes | Directed by Steven Lisberger
Starring Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner
The plot of Tron revolves around a talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges). He tries to breach the system after learning that his rival Ed Dillinger (David Warner) has been stealing his work. Flynn is instead thrust into the digital realm, where he must contend with Sark, Dillinger’s computerized likeness, which has developed its own AI. Flynn soon becomes a freedom fighter for the downtrodden programs of the grid with the help of Tron (Bruce Boxleitner) and Yori (Cindy Morgan). Even years later, Tron is unquestionably an original and fascinating movie. Tron has aged gracefully over time rather than appearing dated and tacky. Yes, the arcade is a distant, happy memory, and the monochrome-screen terminals may seem a little dated by today’s standards. However, the SFX are still stunning, and the plot is startlingly contemporary in the current internet era. Tron‘s SFX did not attempt to simulate anything already in existence, which is why they have held up so well over time. For people who are visual by nature, the visuals in Tron are absolute eye candy. A true masterpiece of science fiction, Tron brings a surreal experience.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Tron: Legacy
2010 | 2 hours 5 minutes | Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Starring Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde
Tron: Legacy is a follow-up to the groundbreaking 1982 movie Tron. It also serves as Joseph Kosinski’s directorial debut. In the movie’s premise, Flynn (Jeff Bridges) has been long gone from the outside world. In search of his father, Flynn’s son Sam (Garrett Hedlund) is duped into returning to the arcade his father created, where he is sucked into The Grid. He encounters CLU there, the program his father developed to operate The Grid, and wants to enter the real world. Tron: Legacy perfectly captures the fine line between development and consumerism in a setting full of fantastic technology and imaginative ideas. Besides that, it’s incredibly beautifully crafted, from the pacing to the photography. It successfully balances both pleasant style and engaging content, which is not often the case. It’s timeless in the broadest sense and certainly deserves more praise.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Free Guy
2021 | 1 hour 55 minutes | Directed by Shawn Levy
Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi
In Free Guy, Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is a non-player character (NPC) in the open-world video game Free City. The sunglasses that Free City’s players wear help distinguish them from NPCs. They frequently loot banks, engage in conflict, and generally cause havoc. The NPCs are usually unaware of the disruption generated by players while carrying out their scripted lives because they are oblivious that the world they inhabit is a video game. After learning that he is an NPC of the Free City, Guy resolves to become the star of his own story (one he rewrites himself) and joins the game. Although it could easily succeed on those elements alone, this film is more than just humor and outrageous actions. Free Guy is about very human feelings like disappointment, the sense of being trapped, and, of course, love. This is true even though the film’s plot is centered in virtual reality. This movie has beautiful moments that at times seem like a sweet romantic comedy and other moments where it becomes so existential that it almost feels like The Truman Show. Sure, the final thirty minutes are corny and full of clichés. Still, the buildup is so intense that it earned a few goofy rom-com moments in the closing stages. Free Guy is a popcorn movie at its best.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 The Matrix Reloaded
2003 | 2 hours 18 minutes | Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski
Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss
In the first sequel of The Matrix (1999), Freedom fighters Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), and the rest of the crew keep fighting the machines responsible for the Matrix’s enslavement of humanity. More people are now striving to leave the Matrix and live in the real world. As their numbers increase, the conflict goes to Zion, the last city in the real world and the hub of human resistance. The Matrix Reloaded is an excellent sequel to the first installment and a perfect buildup to the eventual conclusion. One of its best qualities is that it doesn’t strictly follow the typical flow of most movies. Despite its shortcomings and not having as much coherence as the original movie, it’s a delightful experience. It tries (but doesn’t always manage) to incorporate some more intelligent concepts to support the outlandish action. However, it is not suitable for people who prefer not to ponder too much. While not as great as the original, it’s still a lot of fun.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 The Matrix Revolutions
2003 | 2 hours 9 minutes | Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski
Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss
Neo (Keanu Reeves), the last hope for humanity in a dystopia dominated by machines, is imprisoned in a world of limbo. In the meantime, most people are still in a suspended virtual reality. Things go horribly wrong when the all-powerful computer program Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) shows out in the flesh. The few humans aware of the world’s grim realities desperately strive to stave off their mechanical opponents so Neo can escape and save the day. The Matrix Revolutions unquestionably differs from the earlier movies in terms of the overall style and tone. Since the first movie was about birth and the second was about life, the story in this one is darker than it was in either of the previous films. But that was to be expected. That clearly indicates that the third is about the ultimate climax that must occur for all of us: death. Overall, The Matrix Revolutions has everything a diehard Matrix fan could desire.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 The Thirteenth Floor
1999 | 1 hour 40 minutes | Directed by Josef Rusnak
Starring Craig Bierko, Gretchen Mol, Armin Mueller-Stahl
When his colleague and mentor is killed, a computer scientist operating a virtual reality simulation of 1937 becomes the prime suspect. The Thirteenth Floor is one of those movies that has been overshadowed by better-known works from the late 1990s. That’s a shame because it’s much better than many movies with constant plaudits from critics. The film succeeds both as a thought-provoking drama and an entertaining science fiction movie. It raises issues like life’s worth and the liabilities of playing God. Even though these issues have been raised in many other films before, this one does it so masterfully that you forget about it and start asking yourself the same questions repeatedly. It is a testament to the excellent plotting that came before it that the twist in the middle of the movie was so expertly executed that you’ll wonder how you missed it at first. It’s not The Matrix (1999) and wasn’t trying to be. Comparing these two would be like comparing Star Trek (1966) and Star Wars (1977). It might be similar in some aspects but very different in others.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Surrogates
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Johnny Mnemonic
Image source: amazon.com
#13 The Lawnmower Man
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Gamer
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Upgrade
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Existenz
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Vanilla Sky
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Equilibrium
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Hackers
Image source: amazon.com
#20 The Cell
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Videodrome
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Dark City
Image source: amazon.com
#24 The Matrix Resurrections
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Jumanji: The Next Level
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Dreamscape
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Ender’s Game
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Star Trek: First Contact
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Paprika
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Johnny English Strikes Again
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Serenity (2019)
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Repo Men
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Arcade
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Assault Girls
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Disclosure
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Total Recall (2012)
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Hardcore Henry
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Simone
Image source: amazon.com
#41 World On A Wire
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Strange Days
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Guns Akimbo
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Brainstorm
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Bloodshot
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Virtuosity
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Belle
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Possessor
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Assassin’s Creed
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Open Your Eyes
Image source: amazon.com
#51 Nine Days
Image source: amazon.com
#52 Cam
Image source: netflix.com
#53 Serial Experiments Lain
Image source: amazon.com
#54 The Zero Theorem
Image source: amazon.com
#55 Antiviral
Image source: amazon.com
#56 The Call Up
Image source: amazon.com
#57 Creative Control
Image source: amazon.com
#58 Mindwarp
Image source: amazon.com
#59 Brainscan
Image source: amazon.com
#60 Space Jam: A New Legacy
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us