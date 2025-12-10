Viral Theory About Millie Bobby Brown’s Newborn Daughter Emerges After New Pics

Millie Bobby Brown surprised everyone when she announced that she had adopted a baby girl with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.
The actress’ decision to become a mother at the age of 21 immediately sparked curiosity among fans, who flooded the couple with congratulatory messages.
However, Millie has made it clear that she intends to protect the little one’s privacy and has shared no information about the baby aside from her gender.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the young couple announced in an Instagram post on August 21.
They signed the post, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
Whenever she steps out with the baby, the Stranger Things star always carries her with her back to the paparazzi or keeps her in a stroller to shield her from the cameras.
But during a recent outing, fans caught a glimpse of the baby’s head—-and began drawing conclusions based solely on her straight, black hair.
“That’s an Asian baby,” @parkervrse wrote on X in a viral post that received almost 150,000 likes.
The new mom protected the baby’s privacy by carrying her with her back facing the paparazzi cameras
Image credits: BACKGRID
Image credits: cyberlychloe
“So? Why do we need to speculate and try and out details about them,” one user countered.
“LIKE I AM ASIAN BABY THATS MY COUSIN!!” @parkervrse later clarified in the comments, poking fun at the concept of “outing someone as Asian.”
“100% and I don’t know why people are mad at you for making an observation ffs,” another user chimed in.
“I thought that too, I was like d*mn, that baby hair silky” added someone else.
Image credits: BACKGRID
“FIRST ASIAN BON JOVI LETS F**KING GO,” celebrated another fan.
Others questioned why so many people were speculating about the girl’s ethnicity, stressing, “That’s none of your business.”
“That’s an Asian baby,” wrote one fan on X, drawing conclusions solely from the back of the baby’s head
Image credits: parkervrse
In another viral thread on X, one user wrote, “That’s an Asian baby but I just can’t prove it yet,” to which someone replied, “No, she’s Vietnamese.” An additional user then joked, “No, she’s gay.”
The interaction referenced a famous scene from Modern Family in which Lily, the young adopted daughter of Mitchell and Cameron, is taken to a Vietnamese restaurant to connect with her roots.
While interacting with the server, who was also Vietnamese, she corrected everyone at the table, insisting that she actually wasn’t Vietnamese, but gay (she later told her fathers she believed orientation worked like ethnicity and was inherited).
Image credits: Jcrispy_
Image credits: www.instagram.com
Fans have previously come up with theories about the baby’s name after Millie was photographed with a smartphone case featuring bold “RWB” initials. Many believe the name begins with “R” (possibly Ruth, like Millie’s late grandmother) and that her middle name starts with “W.”
Millie and Jake, a model and the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, tied the knot in May 2024. The couple first connected through Instagram and “were friends for a bit” before they started dating, Millie revealed in an interview with Wired.
Millie and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have chosen not to share their daughter’s name
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
Image credits: clowesiadawn
The Enola Holmes actress publicly expressed her desire to become a young mother during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast in March.
“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” she explained.
“I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me. Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
The British star also discussed the possibility of adoption, saying, “I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting,” and that “the energy in our house is the door is always open.”
Millie revealed that her 23-year-old husband wanted to wait until they were married before starting a family.
She told Glamour that meeting the former Syracuse student changed her perspective on relationships after being in an “unhealthy situation” with someone else.
The couple has emphasized that they want “peace and privacy” as they begin their new chapter of parenthood
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
“He listed all these things that I hated about myself. I was like, ‘You see good in those things?’ And he was like, ‘Of course I do,'” she shared. “Those are things that I love about myself now. He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman.”
Some users referenced a famous Modern Family scene
Image credits: fabyollaverass
Additionally, Millie explained that both she and Jake have three siblings, so she sees them building a “big family” in the future.
Fans reacted to the new photos of Millie and her baby daughter
