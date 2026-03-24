Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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A video of American college students on spring break answering questions about world affairs has gone viral for their clueless answers.

The university students were asked where Venezuela was located, what they knew about the war in Iran, and what they knew about Donald Trump’s policies.

America’s future looks so bright,” is the conclusion that thousands of viewers arrived at.

College students on spring break answered questions about world news

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

The viral clip, which has amassed over one million views, starts with Fox NewsJohnny Belisario asking several students on a beach in Florida what their plans for spring break are.

“Black out with my rack out,” one woman confidently responded.

“Get with as many girls as we can and not come back with an STD,” one man said.

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

Belisario then asked the students, “What issue facing America is the most important to you?”

“What bikini I’m gonna wear next,” said one woman.

“Obesity is terrible,” responded another.

“ICE. Not personally. I’m legal,” one man clarified.

“Getting a tan on the beach,” shared one woman.

The students were asked, “What issue facing America is the most important to you?”

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: h4n5um

“I’m thinking about Starbucks, to be honest,” one woman admitted. “What I’m gonna get for today.”

One student said the most important issue facing the US is the fact that “the elevators don’t work.”

The interviewer next asked another general question: “What have you heard that Donald Trump has been doing recently?”

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

“Gulf of America,” one woman said. “That’s the last thing I kept up with.”

“We’re going to war with Iraq. That’s been crazy,” answered another.

“He’s like trying to sue those people for making jokes about him,” said a separate woman.

Spring breakers in Florida answered questions about Iran and Venezuela

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: ingoodfaith000

Belisario then told the spring breakers that they must be happy that the Ayatollah was no longer a threat.

“What? What is that?” one woman asked, while a man said, “Who the f**k is Ayatollah?”

“I’ve never heard that word in my life,” another woman admitted.

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

“I never heard. I found out about Chuck Norris yesterday. That was more devastating to me,” another student responded, referring to the iconic action film star who passed away last week.

Belisario asked the students to imagine they were presidents of the United States for one day. “How would you take on Iran?”

“We’d get a bunch of girls in bikinis and make them run across the battlefield,” one man said. “All the guys are distracted. We all run in and brrr,” he added, making sniper motions with his hands.

The interviewer asked the spring breakers whether they were happy that the Ayatollah had been executed

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

“Look him in the eyes, I guess. Flirt with him,” one woman responded.

Other students suggested more aggressive war tactics. “I don’t know enough about it, but I would probably wipe it out,” a man said.

“Drop a b*mb, baby. B*mb the sh*t out of them,” one woman added.

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: lydia_liu95

The next question was, “What have you heard about Venezuela?”

“Venezuela? Nothing,” one woman admitted.

“That they beat us in the world baseball classic,” a separate student said.

Another student added, “Nothing. I have heard nothing about Venezuela.”

The students, who came from different colleges in the US, clearly showed they hadn’t been following the news

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: CK_3108

When Belisario asked the spring breakers where the country was located, answers included “I don’t know” and “Venezuela is not in Spain?”

In the comments, reactions ranged from concern to surprise and amusement.

“University level education and not having a clue where countries are while calling for ‘b*mbing’ and ‘wiping out’ Iran? Venezuela in Spain??” one viewer said on X.

Johnny Belisario also asked the spring breakers how they would “take on Iran”

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: A_J_manutd

“I wish I could be shocked. This is America’s future,” another viewer lamented.

“It is so bad that I thought it had to be AI!” someone else joked.

“Good thing they weren’t asked about Alexis de Tocqueville,” quipped a fourth viewer.

In the comments, many viewers were curious to know whether the students in the video represented “the average American”

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

When one foreign viewer asked if the students in the video were “the average Americans,” another user replied, “Sadly.”

“Yes. Absolutely these are the majority,” one commenter agreed. “Clueless about the world.”

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: JesseBWatters

Others were more careful about jumping to conclusions about the country’s future professionals. “They go and film a bunch of people and then air what is funniest.”

“No. Just college kids at the beach man,” suggested another.

People had a lot to say about the spring breakers’ answers

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

Image credits: TheWarMonitor

Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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Viral Video Shows Spring Breakers Answer Questions About The News In The Most Vapid Ways Imaginable

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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