46 Vintage Photos That Capture New York’s Subway Since The ’80s

Legendary New York-based fashion, documentary, and street photographer Jamel Shabazz has been scanning the scenes of New York City for about 40 years now, reflecting its lifestyles, moods, fashions, and social struggles. Jamel Shabazz’s work goes far beyond street photography, it is pure sociological documentation that has immortalized decades of New York City’s culture.
In the early ’80s, Shabazz borrowed his mother’s inexpensive point and shoot camera, and with just the basic knowledge of photography art, he learned from his professional photographer father, started his photographic journey beginning with close friends and schoolmates. He ended up making the Big Apple his set, telling honest and uncovered stories through stunning pictures.
What better way to capture the city’s vibrancy and diversity than going where nationalities, cultures, and personalities meet, the city’s lifeline – the NYC subway. “The overwhelming majority of subjects I photographed have been complete strangers who I would meet during my many expeditions on the train. I focused my lens on everything from students, police officers, the homeless, entertainers, and everyday people going about their business of the day,” Jamel Shabazz told Bored Panda about his historical photos.
In celebration of his work, the Galerie Bene Taschen in Cologne (Germany) will be hosting his famous photos ‘City Metro, an exploration of New York City’s transit system through the eyes of Shabazz’ until February 2, 2019. The exhibition contains 30 photographs that portray his incredible talent to integrate himself into urban life and capture its unfiltered spirit.
“What I like most about the photoshoots, is meeting new friends and freezing historic and meaningful moments in time. So many of the people I photographed 30-40 years ago may have initially been unfamiliar to me, but as time would pass many of them became close friends, some even became love interests,“ said Shabazz.
More info: jamelshabazz.com | Instagram
#1 All Ears, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#2 The Trio, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#3 Rush Hour, NYC 1988
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#4 Fly Girl, NYC 2002
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#5 A Frozen Moment, Bushwick, Brooklyn, NYC
Image source: jamelshabazz
#6 Soros For Life, Crown Heigths, Brooklyn, NYC 1981
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#7 Twin 1 & Twin 2, Brooklyn, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#8 A Time Before Starbucks, Brooklyn, NYC, Early 1980’s
Image source: jamelshabazz
#9 Tougher Than Leather, Brooklyn, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#10 Back To The World, Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NYC 1982
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#11 Untitled, Spanish Harlem, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#12 The Love Connection, NYC 1982
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#13 The Violists, NYC 1997
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#14 The Last Look, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#15 Daddy‘S Little Girls, Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#16 The Dream Girls, Brooklyn Bound J Train, NYC 2000
Image source: jamelshabazz
#17 Church Ladies, Harlem,NYC 1997
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#18 The Righteous Brothers, NYC 1981
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#19 The Outside View, Brooklyn, NYC 1999
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#20 Empathy, NYC 1980
Image source: jamelshabazz
#21 Tougher Than Leather, Brooklyn,NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#22 Mother And Daughters, NYC 1997
Image source: jamelshabazz
#23 Secret Lovers, NYC 1997
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#24 Young Girl, Brooklyn, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#25 On The Uptown D Train, Flatbush, Brooklyn, NYC 1982
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#26 Holding On, F Train, NYC, Mid 1980’s
Image source: jamelshabazz
#27 The Fox & The Wolf, Manhattan Bound F Train, NYC, Early 2000’s
Image source: jamelshabazz
#28 Sugar & Spice, NYC
Image source: jamelshabazz
#29 Tougher Than Leather, Brooklyn, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#30 Rush Hour On The Brooklyn Bound J Train, Mid 1990’s
Image source: jamelshabazz
#31 If It Concerns You, Brooklyn NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#32 City Life, Brooklyn, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#33 The Observer, Brooklyn, NYC 1982
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#34 The Wisdom Bodies, Brooklyn, NYC, Early 1980’s
Image source: jamelshabazz
#35 Representing, Hempstead, NYC 2000
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#36 Opposites Attract, NYC, 1990’s
Image source: jamelshabazz
#37 Tougher Than Leather, Brooklyn, NYC 1980
Image source: jamelshabazz
#38 A Frozen In Time, Brooklyn, NYC, Early 1980’s
Image source: jamelshabazz
#39 Daddy‘S Little Girls, Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#40 Tougher Than Leather, Brooklyn, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#41 The Corner, East Flatbush, Brooklyn, NYC 1982
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#42 The Brooklyn Connection, The Franklin Ave Train Station, Nyc 1980
Image source: jamelshabazz
#43 Old School Love, Brooklyn, NYC, Early 80’s
Image source: jamelshabazz
#44 The Outside View, Brooklyn, NYC 1999
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#45 Daddy‘S Little Girls, Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NYC 1980
Image source: Jamel Shabazz
#46 Caught In Between, NYC 2000
Image source: jamelshabazz
