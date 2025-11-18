My 9 Photos Depicting Fake Fruits And Veggies Inspired By Classic Dutch Still Life Paintings

by

I started collecting vintage fake fruits and veggies from estate sales and thrift stores. You know, the kind everyone else walks right past. With a bit of paint, I tried to make some of the fake produce look realistically spoiled.

Then came the fun part: arranging these into scenes inspired by classic Dutch still life paintings. After a lot of trial and error with lighting and composition, I managed to capture some images that I’m pretty excited about.

The whole process was so much fun to a history nerd, and I learned a ton about still life symbolism along the way. It’s amazing what you can create with stuff most people consider junk. This is one of many personal projects on our website.

More info: gerardbelevender.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

Patrick Penrose
