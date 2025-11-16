Journalist Collects Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing Together With Famous And Interesting Personalities Of The Past (40 New Pics)

by

Images and videos of cats are some of the most searched and viewed content on the internet. People are just simply mad about them. And what’s not to go crazy for here? Their cute little faces, tiny paws, and fluffy fur are like a remedy for many web users. However, you might be surprised that this “psychosis” didn’t start with the invention of the internet. Cats were already the stars of many photographs way before 1983 and we have proof of that!

The Brazilian journalist Paula Leite Moreira created a purrfect Instagram account called “All Vintage Cats” where she uploads photos from the previous century featuring cats posing together with many famous and interesting personalities of the past. Even around celebrities, cats have always been the ones getting most (if not all) of the attention.

Scroll down for some adorable and entertaining photographs. If this dose of cuteness is not enough, don’t worry, we have you covered. Check out our previous post on Bored Panda for some more vintage cats by clicking here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 American Guitarist, Singer-Songwriter And Bandleader Frank Zappa, 1970

#2 American Actor And Martial Artist Brandon Lee, 1992

#3 Finnish Documentary Photographer Ismo Hölttö, 1967

#4 American Actor Steve Mcqueen, 1963

#5 American Actress Jean Harlow, 1935

#6 American Actress And Comedian Betty White And American Television Personality, Actor And Singer Allen Ludden, 1973

#7 American Actor And Producer Robert Downey Jr. And American Actress And Television Producer Sarah Jessica Parker, 1983

#8 American Jazz Saxophonist Stan Getz, 1967

#9 Swedish Model And Actress Paulina Porizkova, 1985

#10 American Photographer Edward Weston, 1947

#11 American Singer, Actress, Comedian, Dancer And Activist Eartha Kitt, 1952

#12 British Film, Television And Stage Actress Sheila White, 1966

#13 American Actress, Singer And Nightclub Entertainer Jayne Mansfield, 1955

#14 French Poet Paul Fort, 1950

#15 French Film Critic And Film Theorist André Bazin, 1940

#16 Scottish Actress Karin Fernald, 1974

#17 American Artists’ Model, Chorus Girl, And Actress Evelyn Nesbit, 1902

#18 American Actress Susan Dey, 1972

#19 French Photographer Raymond Voinquel, 1938

#20 Swedish Actress Ewa Aulin, 1968

#21 Italian Actor Nino Manfredi, 1975

#22 American Film And Stage Actress Julia Meade, 1960

#23 Italian Singer Riccardo Fogli, 1974

#24 British Artist Erica Mcdonald, 1947

#25 American Contralto Marian Anderson, 1950

#26 English Stage Actor, Theatre Producer And Theatre Manager Sir George Alexander, 1906-1907

#27 American Actress Anne Bancroft, 1960

#28 British-American Actress Joan Fontaine, 1966

#29 American Composer And Lyricist Jerry Herman, 1974

#30 English Museum Curator And Collector Sydney Cockerell, 1930

#31 Ninth Monarch Of Thailand From The Chakri Dynasty Bhumibol Adulyadej And Queen Consort Of King Bhumibol Adulyadej Sirikit Kitiyakara, 1950

#32 English Photojournalist Joseph Mckeown, 1956

#33 American Actress, Producer, Entrepreneur, And Author Victoria Principal, 1970

#34 American Playwright Edward Albee, 1961

#35 South African Dancer Nadia Nerina, 1964

#36 Burmese-Born British Actor Abraham Sofaer And Makeup Artist Gerald Fairbank, 1932

#37 Italian Film Actor, Comedian, And Television Host Raimondo Vianello And Italian Actress, Singer, And Television And Radio Presenter Sandra Mondaini, 1967

#38 Professor Mr. Andrew Hsueh-Kwei Tu And His Wife, English Social Activist Elsie Tu, 1988

#39 American Film, Television, And Radio Actress Barbra Fuller, 1955

#40 Australian Actor Ray Barrett, 1967

Patrick Penrose
