Journalist Collects Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing Together With Famous And Interesting Personalities Of The Past (40 New Pics)

Images and videos of cats are some of the most searched and viewed content on the internet. People are just simply mad about them. And what’s not to go crazy for here? Their cute little faces, tiny paws, and fluffy fur are like a remedy for many web users. However, you might be surprised that this “psychosis” didn’t start with the invention of the internet. Cats were already the stars of many photographs way before 1983 and we have proof of that!
The Brazilian journalist Paula Leite Moreira created a purrfect Instagram account called “All Vintage Cats” where she uploads photos from the previous century featuring cats posing together with many famous and interesting personalities of the past. Even around celebrities, cats have always been the ones getting most (if not all) of the attention.
Scroll down for some adorable and entertaining photographs. If this dose of cuteness is not enough, don’t worry, we have you covered. Check out our previous post on Bored Panda for some more vintage cats by clicking here.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1 American Guitarist, Singer-Songwriter And Bandleader Frank Zappa, 1970
Image source: allvintagecats
#2 American Actor And Martial Artist Brandon Lee, 1992
Image source: allvintagecats
#3 Finnish Documentary Photographer Ismo Hölttö, 1967
Image source: allvintagecats
#4 American Actor Steve Mcqueen, 1963
Image source: allvintagecats
#5 American Actress Jean Harlow, 1935
Image source: allvintagecats
#6 American Actress And Comedian Betty White And American Television Personality, Actor And Singer Allen Ludden, 1973
Image source: allvintagecats
#7 American Actor And Producer Robert Downey Jr. And American Actress And Television Producer Sarah Jessica Parker, 1983
Image source: allvintagecats
#8 American Jazz Saxophonist Stan Getz, 1967
Image source: allvintagecats
#9 Swedish Model And Actress Paulina Porizkova, 1985
Image source: allvintagecats
#10 American Photographer Edward Weston, 1947
Image source: allvintagecats
#11 American Singer, Actress, Comedian, Dancer And Activist Eartha Kitt, 1952
Image source: allvintagecats
#12 British Film, Television And Stage Actress Sheila White, 1966
Image source: allvintagecats
#13 American Actress, Singer And Nightclub Entertainer Jayne Mansfield, 1955
Image source: allvintagecats
#14 French Poet Paul Fort, 1950
Image source: allvintagecats
#15 French Film Critic And Film Theorist André Bazin, 1940
Image source: allvintagecats
#16 Scottish Actress Karin Fernald, 1974
Image source: allvintagecats
#17 American Artists’ Model, Chorus Girl, And Actress Evelyn Nesbit, 1902
Image source: allvintagecats
#18 American Actress Susan Dey, 1972
Image source: allvintagecats
#19 French Photographer Raymond Voinquel, 1938
Image source: allvintagecats
#20 Swedish Actress Ewa Aulin, 1968
Image source: allvintagecats
#21 Italian Actor Nino Manfredi, 1975
Image source: allvintagecats
#22 American Film And Stage Actress Julia Meade, 1960
Image source: allvintagecats
#23 Italian Singer Riccardo Fogli, 1974
Image source: allvintagecats
#24 British Artist Erica Mcdonald, 1947
Image source: allvintagecats
#25 American Contralto Marian Anderson, 1950
Image source: allvintagecats
#26 English Stage Actor, Theatre Producer And Theatre Manager Sir George Alexander, 1906-1907
Image source: allvintagecats
#27 American Actress Anne Bancroft, 1960
Image source: allvintagecats
#28 British-American Actress Joan Fontaine, 1966
Image source: allvintagecats
#29 American Composer And Lyricist Jerry Herman, 1974
Image source: allvintagecats
#30 English Museum Curator And Collector Sydney Cockerell, 1930
Image source: allvintagecats
#31 Ninth Monarch Of Thailand From The Chakri Dynasty Bhumibol Adulyadej And Queen Consort Of King Bhumibol Adulyadej Sirikit Kitiyakara, 1950
Image source: allvintagecats
#32 English Photojournalist Joseph Mckeown, 1956
Image source: allvintagecats
#33 American Actress, Producer, Entrepreneur, And Author Victoria Principal, 1970
Image source: allvintagecats
#34 American Playwright Edward Albee, 1961
Image source: allvintagecats
#35 South African Dancer Nadia Nerina, 1964
Image source: allvintagecats
#36 Burmese-Born British Actor Abraham Sofaer And Makeup Artist Gerald Fairbank, 1932
Image source: allvintagecats
#37 Italian Film Actor, Comedian, And Television Host Raimondo Vianello And Italian Actress, Singer, And Television And Radio Presenter Sandra Mondaini, 1967
Image source: allvintagecats
#38 Professor Mr. Andrew Hsueh-Kwei Tu And His Wife, English Social Activist Elsie Tu, 1988
Image source: allvintagecats
#39 American Film, Television, And Radio Actress Barbra Fuller, 1955
Image source: allvintagecats
#40 Australian Actor Ray Barrett, 1967
Image source: allvintagecats
Follow Us