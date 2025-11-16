50 Times DIY Enthusiasts Came Up With Such Amazing Projects, They Had To Share Their Results On This Facebook Page

Everyone should have at least one hobby in their lives. It’s incredibly satisfying to create something with your own hands, not just buy and consume stuff in your spare time. Whether it’s quilting, knitting, crocheting, painting, jewelry making, woodwork, pottery, or any of the hundreds of other incredibly fun DIY hobbies people around the entire globe embrace, the fact of the matter is that crafting is an absolutely great way to pass your free time.
It’s a fabulous way to disconnect your mind from any worries that you might have, all while bringing a smile to someone’s face when you share your creations with your loved ones.
The ‘Crafty Fun Group’ is a massively popular Facebook group that celebrates crafty and DIY things. We’ve collected some of their most impressive photos to inspire you to let your imaginations loose as well, Pandas. Remember to upvote your fave pics as you scroll down! And we’d love to hear all about what you enjoy crafting in your spare time, so don’t be shy and drop by the comments.
Nina Ross, the founder of the ‘Crafty Fun Group,’ was kind enough to tell Bored Panda about the inspiration behind the project, as well as its success. She praised the members of the group who “create beautiful content” and “mind-blowing crafts” each and every day.
#1 My Almost 90 Year Old Mother Is On Hospice And We Are Preparing For An Estate Sale. I Couldn’t Sell Her Broaches. Too Many Memories So I Made This To Always Remember Them
Image source: Kathy Schmidt Fabos
#2 I Like To Paint On Rocks, And Hid Them Near Hospitals, And Where People Can Be Walking And Find Them
Image source: Candyse Barb
#3 Crochet Bearded Dragon
Image source: Ksusha Tota
#4 Jim Deboer 92 From Iowa Made These All Out Of Wood. They Have Movable And Removable Parts. Each Takes Between 80 And 100 Hours To Complete
Image source: Artistic freedom
#5 I Don’t Have Money To Buy New Fabrics, So I Used What I Already Had In My House, Please Don’t Criticize
Image source: Mustapha Chakik
#6 Crochet Myself A Monstera Plant That Won’t Die
Image source: Connie Rockliff
#7 It Took Me Almost 3 Years To Collect The Fabrics For My Jar Quilt!
Image source: Sue Mestek Nodine
#8 I Am Fiberartist And These I Made Of Wool
Image source: Jelena Salonen
#9 Costume I Made For My Grandsons
Image source: Wendyann Barnshaw-Krupa
#10 Just Wanted To Share My Latest Pencil And Guoache Drawing
Image source: Shantel Palmer
#11 My Husband Is A Welding Fabricator. He Built Me This Table Out Of Scrap Metal, Chain, And Wood
Image source: Nancy Webb
#12 Make A Paw Print Christmas Tree For A Keepsake! Give Moose Some Love!
Image source: Vefxo Odishelashvili
#13 Sloth Plant Hangers!
Image source: Hillary Johnson
#14 A Royal Engineer Soldier, Serving In Afghanistan, Sent Me His Uniform, And Asked If I Could Put In On An Armchair For Him, He Is Away, Such A Lot, But Coming Home For Christmas, This Is For His Mum To Sit In When He Is Away, How Wonderful Is That?
Image source: Nino Gigolashvili
#15 I’ve Been Wrapping For Few Years Now And This Is The First Year I Make Pumpkins!
Image source: Claude Mclellan
#16 A Gift I Made My Grandpa For His 80th Birthday!
The nickle is from the year he was born, quarter is the year he married my grandma, and the pennies are the years that his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were born. Plus various items representing his hobbies and things he likes to spend time doing
Image source: Terra Rebeck
#17 Handmade A Resin Cake Stand With Real Freshly Pressed Flowers
Image source: Sarah Taylor
#18 DIY Halloween Decorations
My father always criticized my mother for her taste for Halloween. As time went by, they ended up getting divorced, after a long mourning over the divorce, my mother decided to give herself a new chance in love and what was the surprise that we took one afternoon when we returned home… Here I show you our beautiful decoration this year made by my mother’s wonderful boyfriend
Image source: Shareableo
#19 Slide Curtain
I love waking up to this every morning. When my parents died we inherited all of the family slides. My daughter drilled holes on all 4 sides and bought large jump rings and made a curtain out of it for my window. Depending on the position of the sun throughout the day it reflects the most beautiful patterns onto the walls and floors
Image source: Renata Espanata
#20 This Is My Sons Makeup Look! I Have To Say I’m A Proud Mom! He Has Better Skills Then I Do. Lol
Image source: Tina Hosack- Heesch
#21 I’m Sharing My Crocheted Mini Version Of My Dog Zelda
Image source: Melinda Ella Swinimer
#22 Had To Share This Rose My 11year Old Granddaughter Made. You’ll Never Guess What It’s Made From…. The Wax From Baby Bell Cheese!
Image source: Barbara Stainkamp Woerner
#23 A Whole Village Made Of Driftwood
Image source: _anya_sol
#24 Best Halloween Decoration Ever
Image source: Gillian Foster
#25 Always Wanted To Try My Hand At Some “Artsy” Furniture, My First Attempt
Image source: Robert Carlson
#26 My Crocheting
Image source: Beata Bylinka
#27 Every Fall For The Past 3 Years Lesa Ritchie Has Been Creating Hay Art In Her Front Yard
Image source: Tako Inasaridze
#28 Each Year My Boys Choose A Costume And Then I Crochet It For Them! 7 Years Now! This Year They Chose Chickens Who Accidentally Ate Toxic Waste And Grew Oversized
Image source: Stephanie Pokorny
#29 Just Wanted To Take A Minute To Show Some Appreciation For My Uncles Amazing Skills!
Image source: Randy Marlow
#30 My Son And I Made Halloween “Lollipops” For His Class Tomorrow. 2 Plates Pocket With A Few Things Of Candy, Glow Sticks As The Stick, Then Tissue Paper And Construction Paper As Decoration
Image source: Felisha Smith
#31 I Learned How To Make Hearing Aid Charms (Also Referred To As “Hearings”) For My Daughter
Image source: Audrey Rendon
#32 My Piggy Pumpkin With Butternut Squash Piglets For The Office Contest
Image source: Ashley Bruce
#33 A Flower I Made With 117 Screwdrivers
Image source: Keith Dorn
#34 Amazing Chain Saw Carving By Ryan Villiers! Wowza!
Image source: Funkiture Gifts & DIY Studio
#35 So You Know Those Chairs That About 1 Out Of 3 Americans Owns For About 3 Years Until The Fabric Gives Way? The Ones You See In Yards Piled Up And Waiting For The Landfill. Here’s How You Can Recover Them
Image source: Flash Industrial Painting
#36 A Drawing I Did Using Coloured Pencils
Image source: Athula Dissanayake
#37 Old Sewing Machine Refurbished Into A Sink
Image source: Mariam Baghatrishvili
#38 Adorable Old Tire Snowman I Love This Idea For Up-Cycling Old Tires
Image source: Tako Inasaridze
#39 DIY Costumes For A Trunk Or Treat Party Yesterday. The Joy Of Painting!
Image source: Brandy Schiefer
#40 After 7 Hours Prep. My Girls Won 1st Place At Their Halloween Party
Image source: Niki Anna Martin
#41 I Finished Another One Of These Braided Cowls For A Christmas Present This Week Only 2 More To Go
Image source: Morganne Sawyer
#42 Neat Way To Display Your Toy Cars
Image source: Uno Sandvik
#43 I Made Some Angel Necklaces From Vintage Silver Plated Spoon Handles!
Image source: Renee Jordan
#44 Bottle Cap Sunflowers
Image source: Malkhaz Buzhaidze
#45 A Beautiful Chrysanthemum Tree On Display At Kingwood Center, A Fabulous Garden Located In Mansfield, Ohio
Image source: Tako Inasaridze
#46 I Do Leather Work
Image source: Carrie Dowell Witt
#47 Create A Spooktacular Display For Halloween!
Image source: Tako Inasaridze
#48 Made A Keepsake From Granmas, Great Grams And Great Great Grams Dollies
Image source: Rose Kovalik
#49 My Absolute Favorite Craft I Did With My Kids!
Image source: Jennifer Arias
#50 My ”Pump”kin This Year Haha
Image source: Katelyn Carver
