30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

by

People and their obsession with cats started way before the internet. As soon as we as humanity could take pictures, people also started to include their pets, especially cats. These images would be lost to the general public, but luckily, Paula Leite Moreira, a Brazilian journalist, didn’t want that to happen and came to the rescue.

Paula, in a previous post, shared that her fascination with vintage photos of cats began in 2020, at the beginning of the quarantine. “I loved delving into old records and decided to share what I found, resulting in the realization of this project,” wrote the journalist.

So here you go, an Instagram account that collects All Vintage Cats in one place was created, and we are here for it. This is not our first post on Bored Panda showcasing this adorable collection, so if you would like to see our previous parts, see part 1, part 2, and part 3.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#2

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#3

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#4

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#5

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#6

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#7

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#8

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#9

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#10

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#11

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#12

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#13

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#14

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#15

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#16

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#17

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#18

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#19

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#20

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#21

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#22

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#23

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#24

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#25

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#26

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#27

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#28

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#29

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

#30

30 Vintage Photos Of Cats Posing With Famous People And Interesting Personalities (New Pics)

Image source: allvintagecats

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Gives Boyfriend An Ultimatum: She Will Only Go On Their Romantic Holiday If He Doesn’t Bring His Friend Along
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
LOST 6.13 “The Last Recruit” Review
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2010
Here’s How Quickly America’s Got Talent Gets Filmed
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2021
Photographer Takes 50 Unposed Street Photos That Prove Real Life Is Fascinating
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2025
Hey Pandas, I Need To Draw Something, Give Me Ideas And I Will Share (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Raised by Wolves: “Happiness” Recap
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.