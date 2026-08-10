29 Vintage Photos That Show Animals Have Always Stolen The Spotlight, As Shared By This Page

Old photographs have a special way of transporting us to another time. The clothes, cars, hairstyles, and everyday surroundings may have changed dramatically over the decades, but one thing feels surprisingly familiar: the bond between people and animals. Across the years, they appear in family portraits, city streets, farms, and zoos, revealing the many roles they played as companions, workers, performers, and even unexpected participants in everyday life. Often unintentionally, these images also capture spontaneous moments that no photographer could have staged.
Shared by the Instagram page Old School Cool, this collection brings together vintage photographs in which our furry, feathered, and flippered friends become the undeniable focal point. Beyond their humor and charm, the images offer a fascinating glimpse into changing social history while reminding us that curiosity, playfulness, and the unpredictable nature of our fellow creatures have always made them some of photography’s most captivating subjects.
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#1
A girl and her cat, 1955.
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#2
The marine and the kitten. Korean War, 1952.
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#3
Nothing cooler than meeting a penguin for the first time. 1950s.
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#4
Louis Coulon In 1904, is well know for his 13 foot long beard which he held cats in.
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#5
A boy and his dog share a laugh, 1930s.
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#6
Photographer John Drysdale gets punched by kangaroo, 1962.
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#7
A boy and his turtle.,1937.
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#8
Giving a pal a boost on a hot day, August 28, 1938.
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#9
Animal therapy for a young girl in the hospital, 1956.
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#10
A great dane riding shotgun in a sports car. Hollywood, California 1961.
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#11
A dog listens to the radio while enjoying a pipe in June 1929.
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#12
A boy and his chicken. 1910.
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#13
A young girl and her cat – 1910
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#14
Little girl and her pet toad at a pet show at a Venice Beach, California, 1936.
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#15
Paparazzi surrounding Socks, Bill Clinton’s cat, circa 1992.
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#16
Spanish Flu, 1918. Family Portrait.
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#17
A parrot seller teaches his parrots to talk by playing them gramophone records, 1930s.
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#18
Danish zookeeper watering the emperor penguins on a hot summer day 1957.
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#19
Sergeant stubby, a decorated dog war hero of WW1, photo taken in 1920.
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#20
Zookeeper pouring water over penguins to keep them cool – 1930.
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#21
Woman’s best friend, 1890s.
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#22
French troops march past a dog sporting goggles and a pipe, 1915.
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#23
Brooklyn Supreme, the biggest horse ever. 7 feet tall and 3200 pounds. 1930.
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#24
A little girl with three owls, 1925.
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#25
A young boy rescuing his pet canary from the ruins of his home following a German air raid – Warsaw, September 1939.
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#26
Henry Behrens, the smallest man in the world (30 inches tall & weighed 32 pounds) dances with his pet cat in the doorway of his Worthing home, 1956.
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#27
Prepping for Thanksgiving.1940.
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#28
A boy and his rooster, Columbia, South Carolina, early 1920s.
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#29
“I’m labeling and filing a large archive of photos that were donated to the library from a local newspaper. Came across this little boy, James “Bucky” Welch, who at 7-years-old had both his arms severed heroically saving his family’s beloved dog from an oncoming train. 1964.”
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