Viewers Spot Odd Sticker On Lindsay Clancy’s Wheelchair, And They’re Furious After Learning What It Means

A small sticker spotted on Lindsay Clancy’s wheelchair in the courtroom has caught the attention of people following her trial.
The sticker features just one short phrase, but its meaning appears to be connected to someone at the center of Clancy’s defense.
Some netizens were curious about the inside joke, while others found it deeply inappropriate given the circumstances of the case.
One person reacted, “This is incredibly disrespectful to her three children she m**dered…”
A tiny sticker on Lindsay Clancy’s wheelchair sparked controversy after eagle-eyed trial watchers spotted it
Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content that may be distressing for some readers.
The sticker was spotted on the cup holder of Clancy’s wheelchair as jury deliberations continued at Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts.
A bottle of Diet Coke sat inside the holder, next to a pink sticker bearing the words “#SideBah.”
The phrase appears to be a phonetic play on “sidebar,” a legal term for a private discussion between the judge and attorneys away from the jury.
Her defense lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has made his distinctive Boston accent a recurring point of attention among people watching the trial.
Many media outlets, including the New York Post, described the sticker as a possible nod to the way Reddington pronounces “sidebar.”
The sticker quickly became a talking point among online viewers, many of whom were disturbed by the apparent joke appearing inside a courtroom where she was facing trial over the alleged homicide of her three children.
One person asked, “Why is she even allowed to have a Coke? She is a detained defendant!”
The sticker appeared to be a playful nod to her chief defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, and his thick Boston accent
Another wrote, “A Diet Coke. A colorful little joke sticker. A courtroom during deliberations in a triple-m**der case. It’s still fr**king weird.”
A third commenter bluntly said, “This is entertaining for her. She is enjoying this.”
Another questioned the circumstances surrounding the drink and sticker, writing, “How tf does a inmate get diet coke? In a 20 oz bottle? And a sticker from the street?”
Others expressed, “LindsayClancy has the audacity to put a ‘joke’ sticker ‘SideBah’ on her drink holder?!?!!! Does she think that’s all a joke?!”
Another comment read, “That tells you everything you need to know about how she views her own trial.”
One netizen fumed, “Psychopaths are dangerous they know how to gain people’s trust and then she showed her true colors with this sticker.”
It remains unclear, however, who actually put the sticker on the wheelchair, as there is no evidence that Lindsay herself placed it there.
Clancy is accused of three counts of first-degree homicide in connection with the January 2023 d**ths of her three young children: Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.
Lindsay is accused of allegedly strangling her three young children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months old
Her six-week trial has centered on whether she was criminally responsible for taking the lives of her children.
The prosecution has alleged that Lindsay strangled her children using exercise bands inside their family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, while her husband was briefly out running errands.
Afterward, she attempted to take her own life by cutting herself and jumping from a second-story window, an act that left her paralyzed from the waist down.
State prosecutors have argued that her actions were calculated, intentional, and methodically planned.
Clancy, meanwhile, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Her defense has argued that severe postpartum psychosis left her unable to understand the wrongfulness of her actions, while prosecutors have maintained that she knew what she was doing.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, postpartum psychosis is a rare but severe psychiatric emergency that can involve extreme agitation, confusion, delusions, hallucinations, and rapid or disorganized speech.
The condition is distinct from postpartum depression, which is far more common.
According to the World Health Organization, postpartum depression rarely leads to physical violence, although severe untreated cases can increase the risk of s**f-harm and, in some circumstances, aggressive behavior.
Viewers argued the sticker was a disturbing sign of how Clancy sees her trial for the homicide of her children
Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images
Experts note that violence toward an infant or others is exceedingly rare, but when it does occur in the context of a postpartum psychiatric disorder, it is most commonly associated with severe postpartum psychosis.
Available statistics suggest that postpartum psychosis affects approximately one to two out of every 1,000 births and typically requires immediate psychiatric intervention to protect both the parent and those around them.
As for the trial, the 12-member jury had already reported being deadlocked multiple times.
Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images
On Thursday, September 3, Reddington asked Judge William Sullivan to remove a juror after the foreperson reported that one member was allegedly refusing to follow the court’s instructions concerning reasonable doubt.
The judge declined and instead questioned jurors individually before reminding them of their obligation to follow the law.
The jury was sent home Thursday without a verdict and was expected to return Friday, September 4, for another day of deliberations.
“What kind of mother would post a joke sticker on her wheelchair… during her m**der trial?” questioned one fuming netizen
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