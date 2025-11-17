Woman Gives All Kinds Of Tips And Tricks For Job Interviews That You Might Find Helpful If You’re Looking For A Job

People say to not quit a bad job until you have secured a new one, but as anyone who has ever touched the job market knows, this means applying, where, if you are lucky, you might get an interview. Then comes the next challenge of sitting down and being evaluated face to face and hoping they like you.
The nerves and pressure of the circumstances make a lot of people jittery, so TikToker and career advisor Julia Haber put together a collection of common mistakes people make and some tips and tricks for interviews. So read through, upvote your favorites, and comment your thoughts below.
More info: TikTok
#1
People will decide if they wanna hire you in the first 2 minutes of your conversation. They wanna know these things about you:
1. Are you normal and can you hold a conversation
2. Do you actually want this job
3. Are you giving me the confidence to believe that you can actually do the job
#2
Do not talk badly about a previous company or an employer
Image source: julia.haber, Christina Morillo
#3
This is the interview question that most people get wrong. What would be your dream job if this role wasn’t on the table? This is your opportunity to say I want to open a restaurant, join NASA. Cookie cutter answers are boring and showcasing your passions is one great way to stand out as candidate.
Image source: julia.haber, Pixabay
#4
When interviewer says “so tell me about yourself”, don’t babble for 5 minutes, don’t tell a story – share only relevant information
Image source: julia.habor, SHVETS production
#5
Do not forget to ask the employer questions. These are few good questions to ask:
1. What opportunities are there for training or progression?
2. What is something I cant learn about the company online?
3. What is one thing you would change about the company if you could?
Image source: julia.habe, Edmond Dantès
#6
Don’t curse or say slang words or any Gen Z words they may not understand
Image source: julia.haber, Anna Shvets
#7
Be prepared to give an answer to the question “What would be the number one reason why you wouldn’t take the role?” It gives a look into your mind and gives a sense of your risk appetite and your biggest fears
Image source: julia.haber, Tima Miroshnichenko
#8
Structure your thoughts before you talk.
Image source: julia.haber, Pixabay
#9
Be clear. You don’t want them to misinterpret your point
Image source: julia.haber, Tima Miroshnichenko
#10
Tell exactly what you want from the role.
“I’ve honed my skilled in (x) field and I’m looking to get involved in [type of business because) and I know I can add value to the team”
Image source: julia.haber, Gustavo Fring
#11
Share one personal anecdote that gives a look into your personality. Like “I’ve always learned non-conventionally, so I’m always willing to try and try until I get it right”
Image source: julia.haber, Andrea Piacquadio
#12
Take language from the job description and specifically use it in relation to another job that you’ve had. “learned I was meant to A work in (industry) with (role) Al during my time at (company)”
Image source: julia.haber, Tima Miroshnichenko
#13
Send a pre-interview thank you note. The job of this note is to set the tone of the conversation.
Image source: julia.haber, Vlada Karpovich
Follow Us