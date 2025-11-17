This Photographer Takes Breathtaking Drone Pictures Of Vietnam (39 Pics)

Vietnamese photographer Khánh Phan captures mesmerizing images that showcase her beautiful and diverse culture. Khánh is renowned for her ‘Vietnam from Above’ photography series, in which she employs a drone to capture vibrant and breathtaking shots.

Although Khánh has never formally attended a photography class or received training in post-production techniques, she undeniably possesses an innate talent for capturing the perfect moment. Over the years, her work has garnered recognition and has won awards, including the Sony World Award in 2019, the Skypixel Award in 2019, and the Drone Award of Siena in 2019.

So, without further ado, we invite you to immerse yourselves in Khánh Phan’s shots of Vietnam.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Skypixel

#1

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#2

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#3

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#4

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#5

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#6

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#7

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#8

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#9

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#10

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#11

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#12

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#13

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#14

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#15

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#16

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#17

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#18

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#19

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#20

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#21

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#22

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#23

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#24

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#25

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#26

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#27

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#28

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#29

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#30

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#31

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#32

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#33

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#34

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#35

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#36

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#37

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#38

Image source: khanhphanphotography

#39

Image source: khanhphanphotography

