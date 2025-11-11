Ink Mapping Brings Tattoos To Life Right On Human Skin

Oskar & Gaspar, a collective of visual artists from Portugal, can make your tattoos move quite literally. Using video mapping technique, they map a tattoo on a person and bring it to life with a customized animation. The project is called “Ink Mapping” and was presented during a live tattoo mapping event held in Lisbon, 2015.
“We wanted to continue exploring the human body and we’re big fans of tattoos,” said Guillaume Alatak, project manager for Oskar & Gaspar. “It’s an expensive experience. It took about one year to find people to help fund the concept and finally a few months ago we found someone.”
“The visual impact from what you can see from the video is really amazing,” added Alatak. “It looks real, like the demon is coming from the inside of the girl. But the live impact is stronger.”
