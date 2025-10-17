The Most Iconic Looks From The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Wings fluttered and jaws dropped on the floor as this year’s lineup of Angels walked the runway for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Some old faces commanded the runway, while some new ones made their runway debut and owned the spotlight.
Fans fell to their knees, flooding the internet with heart and fire emojis over the dazzling looks.
Here are 30 of the best looks from the October 15 fashion show.
#1 Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham returned to the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, rocking black lingerie and massive black wings made of feathers and a train that cascaded behind her.
She made her VS debut last year and told People she was “excited just for the full representation that’s going to happen during the show.”
Fans were in love with her runway look this year.
“Ashley Graham didn’t just walk… she owned the runway, paid rent, and flipped it on Zillow,” read one comment.
“She looked so good I had to double-check if I was wearing pants before leaving the house,” a second comment said.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#2 Barbara Palvin
Weeks before the show, Barbara Palvin sustained a foot injury and walked the runway this week on a “half-healed foot,” her husband Dylan Sprouse said during a pre-show interview on the pink carpet.
When asked about what message he would send his wife, he said: “I love you, baby. Break a leg tonight. She actually did break her foot four weeks ago so she will be walking on a half-healed foot tonight. So, I wish you luck. I love you.”
Barbara Palvin spoke to E! News backstage and said she underwent surgery in June to alleviate her symptoms of endometriosis. She also said her husband has been extremely supportive during the recovery.
“She didn’t walk… she casted a spell,” one fan commented on her gliding down the runway.
“This fit was so hot,” another said.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety
#3 Alex Consani
Alex Consani put on her angel wings for the second time in a row for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
The transgender supermodel walked the ramp in two looks, one of which included red-hot, thong-bearing trousers and a matching bra.
“Alex consani is so beautiful its crazy,” said one fan.
“SHE LOOKS AMAZING OMG,” another wrote.
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#4 Emily Ratajkowski
Another name to grace the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for the first time this year was Emily Ratajkowski.
Although the 34-year-old model has been part of the brand’s campaigns before, this was the first time she made an appearance on the runway.
Instead of wings, she had three-dimensional, crystal-embellished orchid petals surrounding her frame.
“This lady is very beautiful,” one commenter said.
Another wrote, “Absolutely iconic.”
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#5 Alessandra Ambrosio
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#6 Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima, who wanted to be a nun before an Angel, walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 1999.
She previously said she used to be “very shy” during her Catholic school years.
“I’ve been in Victoria’s Secret since 1999. I was a baby,” the Brazilian model told E! News in 2023. “So I went through the teenager years, to the younger woman, to now I’m a mom. Throughout all of these changes in my life, I feel celebrated and I’m so happy to be here.”
Fans agreed that the 44-year-old model “slayed” on the runway as she has done through the years.
“OMG the mother of victoria secret fashion show looks so SLAY,” one commented online.
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#7 Jasmine Tookes
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#8 Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway with two looks, one of which included a red ensemble and a satin robe around her elbows.
Her sizzling catwalk came about a month after she was hospitalized for Lyme disease.
Fans gushed over her catwalk, with one saying, “She didn’t walk the runway she levitated.”
“God she is glowing differently i am on my knees for you bella,” another wrote.
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#9 Candice Swanepoel
“Candice Swanepoel looks unreal,” a fan rightly said.
Proving she’s a seasoned pro, the South African model walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a brown lingerie two-piece set.
“I have no words for Candice Swanepoel, she is absolute perfection,” one fan commented on her walk.
“Best wing i have ever seen,” another said.
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#10 Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid said she felt like a different version of herself with each Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show she was part of.
She walked in her fifth VS show this week since making her winged runway debut in 2015.
“I continue to come back to the show just so happy for that girl that got the first show and then also my teenage self who just watched the show,” she said in behind-the-scenes videos ahead of the show.
“I look back and I feel like with each show, I’m a different version of myself,” she added.
When asked about feeling nervous ahead of the walk, she said: “I think the VS shows is one of those things that still makes my heart beat really fast. And I feel the responsibility of doing the best I can…”
Fans said she looked “ethereal” in pink petals and lace.
“She looks stunning!” commented one fan, while another said she looked “absolutely gorgeous.”
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#11 Abény Nhial
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#12 Anok Yai
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#13 Behati Prinsloo
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety
#14 Angel Reese
Angel Reese looked like a seasoned pro while making her runway debut at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
The 23-year-old WNBA star made history by being the first-ever professional athlete to walk down the runway.
“Stepping into a dream … I’m finally getting my wings,” the basketball player said on Instagram, days before she glided down the ramp in a bra, garter and panties studded with pink roses.
She said the runway debut was a “dream come true” on Amazon Live ahead of the show.
“I am filled with joy. Am I nervous? No. Am I ready? Yes, because I know I worked for this moment,” she said.
Fans called her “priceless, Beautiful & Gorgeous.”
“Best one yet,” one said.
Another wrote, “I’m thinking the next Tyra Banks.”
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#15 Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk complained about not getting enough sleep ahead of the show, but she still wowed fans with her walk down the runway.
She admitted one has to “suffer a little bit” before wearing their angel wings for the show.
“I didn’t sleep enough,” said Irina, who was secretly pregnant with her and ex Bradley Cooper’s daughter when she first walked a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016.
“I did my eye mask. I did my infrared sauna. I’m obsessed with it. It’s so hot, but you have to suffer a little bit,” she told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show. “You sweat it out. Pilates. Nothing else, no real prep.”
In addition to the many heart and fire emojis that flooded her pictures, one fan said, “Your beauty shines, dazzles, and enchants.”
Image source: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
#16 Madison Beer
Madison Beer performed Bittersweet live for the first time in an angel corset set and wings during the show.
She told Billboard ahead of the event that she was “honored” to be performing at the “iconic” fashion show.
“The show has an incredible legacy of celebrating fashion, empowerment and music, and I’m excited to share the stage with such inspiring women and to debut new music,” she told Billboard.
Fans fell in love with her performance.
“She understood the assignment: serve vocals and runway energy,” read one comment.
“Whoever thought of having Madison Beer performing … deserves a raise,” another said.
“Victoria’s Secret is that Madison Beer just broke up 37 couples with one performance,” one quipped.
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#17 Karol G
Karol G joined artists like Missy Elliott and TWICE in performing at the runway show.
Wearing a long-sleeved lace red catsuit, she performed her hit songs Ivonny Bonita and Latina Forever before taking off her skirt and walking down the runway in red-hot wings.
“Everyone’s performance was awesome but the best one was Karol G,” one commenter said.
“SHE ATE,” read another comment.
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#18 Paloma Elsesser
Image source: Taylor Hill/WireImage
#19 Joan Smalls
Image source: George Chinsee/WWD
#20 Amelia Hamlin
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#21 Grace Elizabeth
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#22 Lily Aldridge
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#23 Liu Wen
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#24 Yumi Nu
Image source: George Chinsee/WWD
#25 Daiane Sodre
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety
#26 Abby Champion
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#27 Xiao Wen Ju
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety
#28 Doutzen Kroes
Image source: Taylor Hill/WireImage
#29 Yasmin Wijnaldum
Image source: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
#30 Mathilda Gvarliani
Image source: Taylor Hill/WireImage
