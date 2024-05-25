Bridgerton season 3 has hit the screen alongside newcomer Victor Alli. He joins other new entrants like Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton, formerly played by Ruby Stokes), Hannah New (Lady Tilley Arnold), and Daniel Francis (Marcus Anderson) on the main cast of the award-winning American historical romance television series. Alli portrays Lord John Stirling, the latest suitor on the show, and Francesca’s love interest.
Victor Alli has been busy with his burgeoning career before he burst onto the mainstream to become a Bridgerton fan favorite. He has doled out remarkable performances across film, television, and stage in a career that spans over a decade. Alli is known for his memorable appearances in movies and TV shows such as Andor, Gangs of London, The Man Who Fell to Earth, and Belfast. Joining the cast of Bridgerton is a huge career milestone for the relatively unknown actor and he is making the most of the opportunity. Meet the young actor who played the introverted Lord John Stirling.
How Old Is Victor Alli?
Born in 1996 in London where he also grew up, Victor Alli was 28 years old when he debuted on Bridgerton. The British actor is still a rising star, thus, most of his details are not public knowledge. Alli has not shared much about his parents but he hails from an African background and has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Growing up, Alli learned to play multiple instruments and aspired to join a band as a drummer.
However, Victor Alli abandoned his dreams of being in a band and switched his passion to acting. He discovered his acting talent when his teacher added him to a play because one of the lead actors didn’t show up. It was part of his activities during detention but Alli performed in the play and got hooked for life. Subsequently, Alli attended The BRIT School to hone his skills in the performing arts. The British actor later graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London in 2019.
Victor Alli’s Career Before Bridgerton
Long before he snagged the role of a fan favorite on Bridgerton, Victor Alli debuted on the screen in 2014. His first role was as Vince in the 2014 short film, The Line. His next role was as Cassio in another short film titled False Men (2016). Things began looking up for Alli in the early 2020s when he portrayed a soldier and Marc Yves in award-winning films Belfast (2021) and Death on the Nile (2022) respectively.
In addition to film roles, Victor Alli has made minor appearances on several television shows. He debuted on the small screen on one episode of Grantchester in 2021, portraying Howie Bennet. In 2022, Alli played Danny Holland on The Man Who Fell to Earth season 1 episode 4. His next television appearance was in the mini-series, Last Light as Owen Jones. Alli has also appeared on Andor as Pit #1 and Unicorn Warriors Eternal as Adult Seng. Beyond acting, Victor Alli also modeled for a luxury male clothing brand known as Oliver Spencer.
How Victor Alli Landed His Bridgerton Role
The long-awaited Bridgerton season 3 hit the small screen in May 2024 and fans couldn’t help but notice a new leading man, Lord John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin played by Victor Alli. During his interview with L’OFFICIEL, the British star explained how he was in the middle of his performance in the West End revival of The Glass Menagerie alongside Amy Adams when he got the call from his agent, telling him that he would be joining the Bridgerton cast. He couldn’t contain his excitement.
Victor Alli had been auditioning for a role on Bridgerton since season 2 and finally got his spot. His character, John Stirling first appeared in episode three during a brief encounter with Francesca outside of a ball. Viewers are excited about the new love interest in the Bridgerton world and expectations are high about how things will unfold. Meanwhile, the writers did a great job expanding the Bridgerton books around John’s arc.
A reserved and introverted character, John doesn’t like being in the public eye but has a likable personality. Though with a tragic twist, he will have a sweet romance with Francesca, totally different from what her sisters have experienced. Overall, Victor Alli seems to be the perfect man to bring the character to life as they share various traits. While Bridgerton season 3 is streaming on Netflix, here’s everything you need to know about the show.