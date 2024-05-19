All You Need to Know About Bridgerton Season 3

Dear reader, the time has come to prepare for a delightful new season of Bridgerton. As we edge closer to the premiere date of May 16, Season 3 promises fresh romantic entanglements and surprises aplenty. This season will focus on the blossoming relationship between Nicol Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.
Focus shifts to Penelope and Colin
This time around, the regency romance hit zooms in on another Bridgerton’s love story, diving into Colin’s season. It’s wonderful seeing new layers added to these characters we’ve grown fond of. Fans are eager for the friends-to-lovers arc set between Penelope and Colin. Nicola Coughlan even shared her enthusiasm about exploring their dynamic:
I was excited to explore her and Colin’s relationship when they were finally on an even playing field, because they never have been before.
The plot thickens
As viewers will recall from last season’s dramatic finale, Penelope’s sentiments towards Colin turned complicated after she overheard him dismissing any romantic interest in her. Nicola expressed her excitement for Penelope’s crucial season of transformation:
I was excited for [Penelope] to then not think of him in that way and to give him hell for what he said about her. We’ll see her embark on a journey of self-discovery and independence, all while cautiously navigating societal expectations.
Colin’s personal growth
Colin returns from his travels with newfound charisma and purpose, hinting at a deeper transformation. Luke Newton highlighted this change saying,
It was nice to play this new version of him, giving him some sort of purpose. This new confidence might just be what stirs the calm waters between him and Penelope.
The creative touch behind the magic
The intricate design process remains a focal point for creating the ambiance of Bridgerton. Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick modernized period costumes while keeping them true to their historical roots: Mirojnick knew that she needed to modernize the costumes while keeping them period-believable and aspirational. Fans can look forward to sumptuous outfits that serve both aesthetics and narrative.
Sneak peek at filming locations
Bridgerton transports its audience through its breathtaking settings too. The show’s picturesque locations such as the Georgian mansion at Rangers House in Greenwich bring authenticity and charm to each scene.
The pen behind Lady Whistledown
A critical storyline to watch in Season 3 will involve how Penelope manages her double life as Lady Whistledown while pursuing love. This season re-examines the delicate balance Penelope maintains between her public persona and secret identity.
The anticipation builds
The upcoming release is split into two parts, with episodes dropping on May 16 and June 13 respectively. So mark your calendars and prepare for a return to the ton filled with love, drama, and some fancy footwork.