Vic Mensa: Bio And Career Highlights

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Vic Mensa: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Vic Mensa

June 6, 1993

Chicago, Illinois, US

33 Years Old

Gemini

Vic Mensa: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Vic Mensa?

Victor Kwesi Mensah is an American rapper and singer known for his thoughtful lyrics and genre-blending sound. He emerged from the vibrant Chicago hip-hop scene, captivating audiences with his dynamic performances and outspoken activism.

His breakout moment arrived with the critically acclaimed debut mixtape Innanetape in 2013. He further solidified his presence by being named to XXL’s 2014 Freshman Class, showcasing his versatile artistry.

Early Life and Education

Victor Kwesi Mensah was born on June 6, 1993, in Chicago, Illinois, to a Ghanaian father and a white American mother. He developed an early interest in music, listening to rock and roll before discovering hip-hop in fifth grade.

Mensa attended Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, where he formed the band Kids These Days in 2009. His foundational experiences in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood shaped his socially conscious lyrical approach.

Notable Relationships

Vic Mensa was previously in a relationship with South African rapper Nadia Nakai, which ended in 2021. The two collaborated on music and met in Ghana during their time together.

More recently, Mensa confirmed his long-term relationship with Melanie, with whom he welcomed a son, Mansa Musa Mensa, in 2024. The couple chose to keep the birth private to protect their family’s peace.

Career Highlights

Vic Mensa’s debut studio album, The Autobiography, released in 2017, garnered critical acclaim for its intricate wordplay and blend of hip-hop with punk and soul influences. The album debuted at number 27 on the US Billboard 200.

Beyond his solo work, he earned a Grammy nomination as a songwriter for co-writing Kanye West’s “All Day.” Mensa also founded the SavemoneySavelife Foundation, actively addressing gun violence and mental health in Chicago.

Signature Quote

“As an artist, I try not to sound the same as others. Or even as myself. It’s a constant, flowing web of influence.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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