39 Vibrant Oil Paintings By Alai Ganuza That Turn Everyday Scenes Into Colorful Art

The most interesting thing about Alai Ganuza’s paintings may be how little they need to be extraordinary subjects. A plate of food, a cluster of flowers, a houseplant catching the light, or an object sitting quietly on a table can become enough for a painting. Ganuza works from real things she sees around her, but instead of chasing photographic accuracy, she heightens their color and lets the brushwork remain visible, giving familiar scenes a much more tactile and energetic presence.
That approach is especially noticeable in her oil paintings. Forms are built from individual strokes rather than smoothed into perfect surfaces, while saturated colors can push a simple still life into surprisingly bold territory. Ganuza describes her practice as painting “real stuff” in a colorful way and deliberately avoiding excessive blending; she also credits the unpredictability of oil paint with creating the small “happy accidents” that make a work more interesting.
Take a closer look at Alai Ganuza’s oil paintings below, where food, plants, interiors, and other familiar subjects become opportunities to experiment with color, light, texture, and expressive brushwork.
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There is something compelling about seeing such ordinary subjects treated with this much visual freedom. A familiar object can become an arrangement of chunky marks, shifting hues, reflections, shadows, and unexpected color relationships, while the subject itself remains recognizable. Across the collection, that balance between observation and interpretation gives each painting its own character without losing the sense that these scenes began with something tangible and everyday.
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