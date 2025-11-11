Vet Saves Chocolate Lab Puppy No Bigger Than Chocolate Milkshake From Euthanasia And Then Adopts It

by

Bronson the pup was one of a litter of nine that were born to a chocolate lab via c-section. When the owners realised he had a cleft palate however, they decided to have him put down. Puppies with cleft palates don’t have a great chance of survival, but one vet technician was determined to give him a second chance at life.

“Knowing the sucker I was, another vet tech got the family to sign the puppy over and got me to foster the puppy,” she wrote on Imgur. The user, who goes by the name of Kaffekalle, also explains why puppies are often euthanized for such a seemingly minor defect. “Depending on the severity of the cleft, and if it affects the hard or soft palate, puppies usually do not thrive. The space in the roof of their mouth does not allow them to suckle properly, and they eventually die of starvation.”

She fed him via a feeding tube every 1-2 hours for a week and even took him to work with her. When it became clear that Bronson would survive, the vet just couldn’t help but adopt him. And looking at how adorable he is, we really can’t blame her! (h/t: barkpost)

When this vet saved Bronson the chocolate lab from being put down, he was no bigger than a chocolate milkshake!

Bronson the pup was one of a litter of nine that were born to a chocolate lab via c-section

When the owners realised he had a cleft palate however, they decided to have him put down

Puppies with cleft palates don't have a great chance of survival

but this vet technician was determined to give him a second chance at life

"Knowing the sucker I was, another vet tech got the family to sign the puppy over and got me to foster the puppy," she wrote on Imgur

She fed him via feeding tube every 1-2 hours for a week and even took him to work. When it became clear that Bronson would survive, the vet just had to adopt him

Eventually Bronson got surgery to correct his cleft palate

And now look at him! Isn't he adorable?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
