80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

by

A funny meme has a way of expressing what you’re going through at the moment. It makes you feel seen and understood. You then share it and pay it forward, hoping it does the same for someone else. 

Now, instead of scouring the internet, you can start with these. We’ve collected the following memes from Facebook, each addressing different facets of daily life. You may also find a few that poke fun at some of today’s pressing issues for that much-needed levity

If you’re looking for something to cleanse your social media timeline, these should do the trick.

#1

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Melissa Uncensored

#2

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Space_Bunzzz

#3

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Lena Triantafillou

Many memes make light of serious global issues, which may not sit well with some. But if you look at the bigger picture, they create a shared experience that brings people together, which is an upside during trying times. 

“The act of creating and consuming memes can not only impact emotions and how they affect the self-expression of one’s identity, but they can also bring a sense of closeness with others experiencing the same content,” media psychologist Dr. Angela Patterson explained in an article.

#4

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Steph Aubin

#5

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Luvas Devereaux

#6

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Tony Matthews

Dr. Patterson adds that memes make for excellent forms of self-expression, especially for young people oblivious about what’s happening around them. 

“While they may seem simple and superficial, memes often perform some emotional heavy lifting, and it’s important to recognize the weightier messages they often convey,” she stated.

#7

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Patty Von D

#8

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Rolling Sarcophagus

#9

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Julie Sigmon

Take the recent pandemic as an example. Many people relied on memes for levity and comfort during those stressful years. Since most of these posts featured humor, it served as a coping mechanism. 

As a licensed clinical psychologist and educator, Dr. Lynn Zubernis points out, viewing memes rather than other forms of content during the pandemic increased coping efficacy by engendering positive emotions.

#10

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Aubrey Lynn

#11

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Tony Matthews

#12

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Meme Queen

One common theme among the memes on this list is that they capture human experience. They express emotions we feel every day across different facets of our lives. 

Dr. Zubernis used the “Distracted Boyfriend” meme as an example, noting its relatability through the shared fear of betrayal.

#13

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: AJCartas

#14

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Heather L Dockery

#15

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Heather L Dockery

You also have the different versions of the “Expectation vs. Reality” memes. In this case, they encapsulate the emotional experience of disappointment, which is familiar to all. 

“The meme is amusing, but also feels validating as we’re reminded that disappointment is a part of life and usually not the end of the world,” Dr. Zubernis wrote.

#16

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Update good movies

#17

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Steph Aubin

#18

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Smorgasboredom

#19

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: jessecase

#20

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Luvas Devereaux

#21

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Marta Brown

#22

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: TeawithTolkien

#23

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Lena Triantafillou

#24

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Lena Triantafillou

#25

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Candee_Leigh

#26

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: CAPYBARA_MAN

#27

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Alexander Emrys

#28

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Brorometwo Thebroromening

#29

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Unusual Signs

#30

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Aubrey Lynn

#31

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Heather L Dockery

#32

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Azhaya Lax

#33

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Kayla King

#34

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: David Abbott

#35

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Sam VanNoort

#36

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Rachel Lovins

#37

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Tony Matthews

#38

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Coy Wetzel

#39

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Julie Sigmon

#40

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: David Abbott

#41

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Kat Addams

#42

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Charlotte Renee

#43

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Julie Sigmon

#44

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Chelsea Halliday

#45

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Raki Delboy Delić

#46

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Brorometwo Thebroromening

#47

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Iron-rich memes for anemic teens with low self-esteem

#48

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Brorometwo Thebroromening

#49

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Travis Wedding

#50

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Iron-rich memes for anemic teens with low self-esteem

#51

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Maria Engle

#52

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Maria Engle

#53

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Lilly Pain

#54

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Peter Lindekens

#55

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Faith Leach

#56

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Xander Emrys

#57

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Patty Von D

#58

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Patty Von D

#59

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Luvas Devereaux

#60

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Tony Matthews

#61

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Patty Von D

#62

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Mina Mallea

#63

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Aubrey Lynn

#64

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: I will trebuchet this individual into SPACE GULAG

#65

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: David Abbott

#66

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Murphy Harbinger OvDoom

#67

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Iva Tanacković

#68

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Heather L Dockery

#69

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Heather L Dockery

#70

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Cayla Lykkemark

#71

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Kelli Baron

#72

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Patty Von D

#73

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Cayla Lykkemark

#74

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Luvas Devereaux

#75

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Kayla King

#76

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Xandria Elizabeth

#77

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Rohey Jobe Fox

#78

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Sam VanNoort

#79

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Eli Jay

#80

80 Funny Memes For Moments When You Don’t Have The Energy For Anything Else (New Pics)

Image source: Trevor Timmons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Russian Artist Transforms Everyday Objects Into “Something Else”
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 People Who Made The Absolute Most Of A Photo With A Statue And Ended Up Online
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Here Is My New Comic Animal Series Called “Renanimals” (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Incredible Ottoman-Era Bird Palaces That Show How Much Turkish People Loved Birds
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Woman’s Story Shows How Sharing Your Pics With Strangers Online Can Destroy Your Reputation
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Made A Special Elf For My Daughters To Celebrate Who They Are, Differences And All
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2026