Karen Thinks Her Kid Deserves A Bus Seat More Than A Cancer Patient, Tries To Pull Him Out Of His Seat, Gets Instant Karma

Suffering from cancer is awful, there’s no sugarcoating it. To paraphrase Jesse Andrews, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”, it sucks quite a bit. People start acting weird around you, then there’s the whole hairloss thing. And while it doesn’t give cancer survivors a free pass, it should at least allow one to sit in a bus without getting terrorized by a Karen.
As u/BigusSpekus shared in the Entitled Parents community a while ago, he was on his way from chemotherapy when a mother and her kid approached him in a packed bus. Trying to explain to her that he was trying to catch his breath after chemo mattered little to her, as she soon started a scene, dragging bystanders into it. Spoiling what happens next, then, would be unjustified. We can tell you one thing, though: just like u/BigusSpekus’ fight with cancer, some toxic things ought to be kicked out before reaching their destination. And it sure isn’t him who had to leave.
A cancer survivor shocked the internet with their story full of twists and turns, and one overly entitled parent who has no boundaries
Image credits: u/BigusSpekus
Cancer, with its myriad forms and labyrinthine pathways, defies easy classification. It strikes without warning, transforming vibrant lives into harrowing battles for survival. From the invisible cells that conspire against us to the physical and emotional pain that engulfs the afflicted, its cruelty knows no bounds. Families, friends, and communities rally around those embroiled in the fight, but the weight of cancer’s devastation persists, casting a long shadow that looms over even the most resilient spirits.
In 2020, approximately 1,806,590 new cases of cancer have been diagnosed in the United States with 1-in-3 not making it. If you haven’t seen firsthand what this horrible, soul-sucking disease can do to a healthy person, you have likely seen its effect on well-known celebrities like David Bowie, Steve Jobs and The Big Lebowski’s Jeff Bridges.
In a remarkable trend, the rate of cancer-related fatalities among Americans has witnessed a significant decline over the years. From a staggering average of 215.1 annual cancer deaths per 100,000 individuals back in 1991, the figures have dwindled to a considerably lower 143.8 in 2020.
Moreover, the positive trajectory extends to the realm of survival rates, which have been steadily climbing for an even more extensive duration. As evidence of progress, the overall cancer survival rate has surged from a modest 49 percent in the mid-1970s to an impressive 68 percent at present. These encouraging statistics paint a picture of increasing triumph over this formidable adversary.
People thanked the OP for an amazing story and congratulated him for winning the big fight
