Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Artwork (Closed)

Post your favourite artwork, whether it’s digital or traditional I don’t mind.

#1 One Of My Characters!

#2 My Favourite Recent One (It’s Metaphoric, But It Would Take Too Long To Explain, As It’s Also Very Personal)

#3 (Not Finished Sorry) Sketch Of Myself I Recently Rediscovered, Did It When I Was 15 And Trying To Redraw And Revise It

#4 Hehe

#5 Kadinsky Inspired

#6 Panda

#7 Portrait Of My Husband…not My Best But Always Makes Me Smile

#8 My Name’s Blurryface And I, Care What You Think

#9 Peach Blossom :)

#10 I Tried To Draw A Face But I Failed😂 My Solution Was To Cover Up The Rest Of It With Hair

#11 Fireflies!

#12 Tw: Some Blood. I’m Really Proud Of This, As I’m Not Very Good At Drawing Anthro/Humanoid Characters

#13 I Made This

#14 K

Image source: source

#15 A Mythical Animal I Made Up For A Book I’m Writing :)

#16 Series Of Small Paintings For An African Inspired Room

#17 “Handmaidens Of Gaia” – Ceramic 1996

#18 Not Very Good But I’m Quite New To Art And It Took Forever

#19 Song Lyrics And Character!! Idk Why I Torture My Ocs Lmao

#20 I Had Trouble Painting His Eyes They Are To Close Other Wise Im Happy

