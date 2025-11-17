Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Artwork (Closed)

Post your favourite artwork, whether it’s digital or traditional I don’t mind.
#1 One Of My Characters!
#2 My Favourite Recent One (It’s Metaphoric, But It Would Take Too Long To Explain, As It’s Also Very Personal)
#3 (Not Finished Sorry) Sketch Of Myself I Recently Rediscovered, Did It When I Was 15 And Trying To Redraw And Revise It
#4 Hehe
#5 Kadinsky Inspired
#6 Panda
#7 Portrait Of My Husband…not My Best But Always Makes Me Smile
#8 My Name’s Blurryface And I, Care What You Think
#9 Peach Blossom :)
#10 I Tried To Draw A Face But I Failed😂 My Solution Was To Cover Up The Rest Of It With Hair
#11 Fireflies!
#12 Tw: Some Blood. I’m Really Proud Of This, As I’m Not Very Good At Drawing Anthro/Humanoid Characters
#13 I Made This
#14 K
#15 A Mythical Animal I Made Up For A Book I’m Writing :)
#16 Series Of Small Paintings For An African Inspired Room
#17 “Handmaidens Of Gaia” – Ceramic 1996
#18 Not Very Good But I’m Quite New To Art And It Took Forever
#19 Song Lyrics And Character!! Idk Why I Torture My Ocs Lmao
#20 I Had Trouble Painting His Eyes They Are To Close Other Wise Im Happy
