“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

We all make mistakes. They are essential for our growth as individuals. And oftentimes, we can eventually brush these blunders off and move on.
However, some slip-ups can be costly. And as much as you want to charge it to experience and soldier on, the amount incurred may be too painful to simply walk away from.
Here are some specific examples, as featured on the That Looks Expensive subreddit. If the name itself isn’t enough of a giveaway, check out some of the posts from the page, which we’ve compiled for this list.
#1 So Thats How You Make A Convertible Car
Image source: itszoeffrost
#2 Supercar Storage In Cheshire Burned Down
Image source: zzoefrost
#3 A BMW Wrecked By A Tree
Image source: spalaXXXX
Workplace mistakes are not only costly, but they can also lead to an adverse company-wide ripple effect. A 2024 report by Siemens revealed that unplanned downtime often results in a 11% revenue decrease, amounting to $1.4 trillion in losses globally.
For context, $1.4 trillion is almost 100% of Spain’s GDP of that same year.
#4 That’s An Expensive Paint Job!
Image source: KaleMercer
#5 A Family Left Their House Over Winter And A Water Boiler Broke, Causing Mold
Image source: Cisleithania
#6 In 2007, A Brand-New Airbus A340-600 (For Etihad) Was Wrecked During A Ground Engine Test In Toulouse
No wheel blocks were used; parking brake failed to hold it. Plane rolled forward, crew delayed cutting engines – hit a wall at ~35 mph. Nose smashed through; plane totaled before delivery
Image source: Aviator777er
The importance of cybersecurity has been underscored in recent years, given the cases of compromised accounts that led to numerous data leaks. However, Proofpoint’s 2024 Voice of the CISO report revealed that 74 percent of data breaches are caused by human error.
#7 Expensive BBQ
Image source: Fr33_load3r
#8 A Fokker 50 Turboprop After Suffering A Malfunction On Takeoff Today In Mogadishu, Somalia
Image source: This-Clue-5014
#9 Things Got A Little Out Of Hand While Cooking Breakfast Yesterday
Image source: Aggressive-Ninja6962
Company payroll isn’t exempt from human error, and yes, these blunders can be very costly. According to a 2024 report by Axiom, 1 in 5 payrolls contain errors, and each mistake costs an average of $291.
Ernst & Young’s research also found that a company with 1,000 employees could spend nearly $1 million each year correcting payroll errors.
#10 Ferrari
Image source: Fr33_load3r
#11 Oopsies
Image source: V0rclaw
#12 Sinkhole In Germany Yesterday
Image source: zoeffrostx
Mistakes are definitely avoidable, especially those that could leave you in deep debt. Author Dr. Alice Boyes, who specializes in social psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy, shared a few tips. One of them is not to expect to be the exception.
#13 Bus Crashed Through A Glass At The Train Station In Hamburg
Image source: Archsinner
#14 Duct Tape Won’t Help
Image source: Fr33_load3r
#15 My Buddy Hit A Muskrat Hole While Out On The Lake
Image source: Brewersfan223
“Search out data about reality versus the best-case scenario,” Dr. Boyes advises. “Plan for what’s typical rather than what’s ideal. When we assume what usually happens will happen to us, we can often handle those scenarios more smartly.”
#16 Someone’s Insurance Company Isn’t Going To Be Happy
Image source: zoeefrostx
#17 I Think We Need Some Aircraft Tape
Image source: Tassido
#18 Over The PA “Clean Up On Isle 4”
Image source: KaleMercer
#19 Train And Plane Crash. That’s A Logistics Nightmare No Insurance Wants To Deal With
Image source: zoeffrostx
#20 I Hope He Has Good And Full Insurance, On Everything
Image source: KaleMercer
#21 A Fire On A Private Jet Hangar Triggered The Foam Extinguisher System
Image source: Zoefrosstt
#22 Dumb Truck 70mph+ Hits Interstate Bridge
Image source: vzoomr
#23 Tractoff
Image source: Fr33_load3r
#24 “We Have Destroyed Iran’s Offensive Capabilities”
Image source: Glidepath22
#25 Truck Crash On I-49
Image source: petiteteeenbaby
#26 And No Insurance. That’s Gonna Hurt. Key Largo FL
Image source: Foreign-Classroom509
#27 Oops
Image source: PhoneaviationF1dude
#28 In Germany, A Fully Loaded Truck With Meat Scraps, Tipped Over On The Highway
Image source: Gullible-Share-1535
#29 Discovered That My Porcelain Countertop Was Actually Tempered Glass
Image source: zeomox
#30 The Genesis Space Probe, After Its Parachute Failed To Open
Genesis was a NASA mission to collect samples of the solar wind in 2004. It was to have returned these samples to Earth in a capsule that would have landed by parachute in the Utah desert, but the parachute failed to open, so the capsule crash-landed at over 200 miles per hour.
Image source: ElSquibbonator
#31 Summary Of The Article: The Truck Was Loaded With Beer. The Driver Was Also Full Of Alcohol
Image source: Zealousideal-Pay3937
#32 Project That Failed Near Me. In Your Opinion, What Went Wrong?
Image source: AronDG
#33 I Like My Yachts Extra Crispy!
Image source: _Piratical_
#34 Car Crashed Through Panera Bread WV
Image source: Majestic-Cap395
#35 Gents And Gels, I Have Lost My Job
Image source: lunatikdeity
#36 This Poor Beautiful Corvette
Image source: Chelle10552
#37 Signs Point To This Being Expensive
Image source: cryptkeepers_nutsack
#38 Expensive Mistake
Image source: KaleMercer
#39 Eggs…scrambled
Image source: zeomox
#40 This Cat Will Never Purr!
Image source: KaleMercer
#41 If You Think You’re Having A Bad Day, Spare A Thought For This Poor Old Driver In Shoreditch
Image source: reddit.com
#42 You Know It’s Expensive When You Need A Seat To Call The Insurance Company
Image source: Fr33_load3r
#43 Lambo
Image source: Iron-Vault
#44 Phuket Airport Is Closed After A Landing Incident Involving Air India Express Flight #ix938 (Boeing 737 Max 8)
Image source: Aviator777er
#45 Expensive Tip
Image source: Marshmelt_
#46 Structural Member Failure
Image source: baabysweetangel
#47 Giant Beehive Takes Over Roof. That’s A Lot Of Honey
Image source: Dr-DrillAndFill
#48 Silly Tank Can’t Pole Vault
Image source: RaEyE01
#49 Tough Day At The Airport
Image source: rcuadro
#50 How To Politely Explain To The Owner That He Can’t Park Like That In The Shop ?
Image source: 1Arcite
#51 Anyone For BBQ?
Image source: Runningmad45
#52 The Museum Ship USS Sullivans Has Partially Sunk At The Military Park Pier On Buffalo’s (NY, USA) Waterfront
Image source: harryp333
#53 Seen In The Mojave Desert This Afternoon
Image source: deen5526
#54 Pretty Self Explanatory
Image source: Epii2
#55 Steam Locomotive + No Water × Heat = No Bueno
Image source: Playful-Medicine-678
#56 Took A Huge Chunk Out Of The Bridge, Wonder What The Cost To Repair Will Be
Image source: Roadgoddess
#57 Money Down The Drain
Image source: KaleMercer
#58 There Are Load Charts For A Reason!
Image source: Majestic-Cap395
#59 Someone Spent ~$850,000 USD On Roses To Fill An Entire Apartment Lobby In Moscow. The Person They Did It For Still Hasn’t Shown Up
So this happened in Moscow’s luxury residential building.
Someone ordered 1 million roses (yes, million) and had delivery crews unloading them all night. Total cost – roughly $850,000 USD.
The entire first floor lobby is now a wall-to-wall carpet of red roses. Looks like a movie set.
The person they were for hasn’t shown up.
Neighbors say nobody has come to claim the flowers.
Image source: tanzimat14
#60 Excavator Falls Off Truck After Hitting Bridge On A52 Near Radcliffe On Trent, Nottinghamshire, UK
Image source: MalkyC72
#61 Corvettes Doing Mustang Things!
Image source: capsulex21
#62 Customer Ignored The Pressure Rating Of His Cylinder And Shot Oil Out At Such A High Pressure It Cut 1 Inch Thick Steel
Image source: zoeefrostx
#63 Slab Grabber Tongs Hit Interstate 224 Bridge Whill Traveling On 224
Image source: Rough_Community_1439
#64 Looks Like A Nose Gear Collapse At Las Today
Image source: BoldInterrobang
#65 Something Tells Me, Unlike The Last Plane Post On Here, This Is Not Something To “Buff-Out”
Image source: Mole-NLD
#66 Shattered Glass Elevator At A Hospital
Image source: BadHairDay-1
#67 Sir, You Can’t Park There!
Image source: johnkeng
#68 Grimace Paid A Visit
Image source: junkholiday
#69 Thank You For Flying Northwest Airlink
Image source: unknown
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