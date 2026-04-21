“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

by

We all make mistakes. They are essential for our growth as individuals. And oftentimes, we can eventually brush these blunders off and move on. 

However, some slip-ups can be costly. And as much as you want to charge it to experience and soldier on, the amount incurred may be too painful to simply walk away from. 

Here are some specific examples, as featured on the That Looks Expensive subreddit. If the name itself isn’t enough of a giveaway, check out some of the posts from the page, which we’ve compiled for this list.

#1 So Thats How You Make A Convertible Car

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: itszoeffrost

#2 Supercar Storage In Cheshire Burned Down

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: zzoefrost

#3 A BMW Wrecked By A Tree

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: spalaXXXX

Workplace mistakes are not only costly, but they can also lead to an adverse company-wide ripple effect. A 2024 report by Siemens revealed that unplanned downtime often results in a 11% revenue decrease, amounting to $1.4 trillion in losses globally. 

For context, $1.4 trillion is almost 100% of Spain’s GDP of that same year. 

#4 That’s An Expensive Paint Job!

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: KaleMercer

#5 A Family Left Their House Over Winter And A Water Boiler Broke, Causing Mold

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Cisleithania

#6 In 2007, A Brand-New Airbus A340-600 (For Etihad) Was Wrecked During A Ground Engine Test In Toulouse

No wheel blocks were used; parking brake failed to hold it. Plane rolled forward, crew delayed cutting engines – hit a wall at ~35 mph. Nose smashed through; plane totaled before delivery

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Aviator777er

The importance of cybersecurity has been underscored in recent years, given the cases of compromised accounts that led to numerous data leaks. However, Proofpoint’s 2024 Voice of the CISO report revealed that 74 percent of data breaches are caused by human error. 

#7 Expensive BBQ

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Fr33_load3r

#8 A Fokker 50 Turboprop After Suffering A Malfunction On Takeoff Today In Mogadishu, Somalia

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: This-Clue-5014

#9 Things Got A Little Out Of Hand While Cooking Breakfast Yesterday

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Aggressive-Ninja6962

Company payroll isn’t exempt from human error, and yes, these blunders can be very costly. According to a 2024 report by Axiom, 1 in 5 payrolls contain errors, and each mistake costs an average of $291. 

Ernst & Young’s research also found that a company with 1,000 employees could spend nearly $1 million each year correcting payroll errors. 

#10 Ferrari

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Fr33_load3r

#11 Oopsies

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: V0rclaw

#12 Sinkhole In Germany Yesterday

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: zoeffrostx

Mistakes are definitely avoidable, especially those that could leave you in deep debt. Author Dr. Alice Boyes, who specializes in social psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy, shared a few tips. One of them is not to expect to be the exception.

#13 Bus Crashed Through A Glass At The Train Station In Hamburg

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Archsinner

#14 Duct Tape Won’t Help

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Fr33_load3r

#15 My Buddy Hit A Muskrat Hole While Out On The Lake

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Brewersfan223

“Search out data about reality versus the best-case scenario,” Dr. Boyes advises. “Plan for what’s typical rather than what’s ideal. When we assume what usually happens will happen to us, we can often handle those scenarios more smartly.” 

#16 Someone’s Insurance Company Isn’t Going To Be Happy

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: zoeefrostx

#17 I Think We Need Some Aircraft Tape

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Tassido

#18 Over The PA “Clean Up On Isle 4”

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: KaleMercer

#19 Train And Plane Crash. That’s A Logistics Nightmare No Insurance Wants To Deal With

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: zoeffrostx

#20 I Hope He Has Good And Full Insurance, On Everything

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: KaleMercer

#21 A Fire On A Private Jet Hangar Triggered The Foam Extinguisher System

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Zoefrosstt

#22 Dumb Truck 70mph+ Hits Interstate Bridge

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: vzoomr

#23 Tractoff

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Fr33_load3r

#24 “We Have Destroyed Iran’s Offensive Capabilities”

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Glidepath22

#25 Truck Crash On I-49

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: petiteteeenbaby

#26 And No Insurance. That’s Gonna Hurt. Key Largo FL

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Foreign-Classroom509

#27 Oops

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: PhoneaviationF1dude

#28 In Germany, A Fully Loaded Truck With Meat Scraps, Tipped Over On The Highway

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Gullible-Share-1535

#29 Discovered That My Porcelain Countertop Was Actually Tempered Glass

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: zeomox

#30 The Genesis Space Probe, After Its Parachute Failed To Open

Genesis was a NASA mission to collect samples of the solar wind in 2004. It was to have returned these samples to Earth in a capsule that would have landed by parachute in the Utah desert, but the parachute failed to open, so the capsule crash-landed at over 200 miles per hour.

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: ElSquibbonator

#31 Summary Of The Article: The Truck Was Loaded With Beer. The Driver Was Also Full Of Alcohol

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Zealousideal-Pay3937

#32 Project That Failed Near Me. In Your Opinion, What Went Wrong?

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: AronDG

#33 I Like My Yachts Extra Crispy!

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: _Piratical_

#34 Car Crashed Through Panera Bread WV

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Majestic-Cap395

#35 Gents And Gels, I Have Lost My Job

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: lunatikdeity

#36 This Poor Beautiful Corvette

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Chelle10552

#37 Signs Point To This Being Expensive

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: cryptkeepers_nutsack

#38 Expensive Mistake

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: KaleMercer

#39 Eggs…scrambled

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: zeomox

#40 This Cat Will Never Purr!

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: KaleMercer

#41 If You Think You’re Having A Bad Day, Spare A Thought For This Poor Old Driver In Shoreditch

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#42 You Know It’s Expensive When You Need A Seat To Call The Insurance Company

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Fr33_load3r

#43 Lambo

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Iron-Vault

#44 Phuket Airport Is Closed After A Landing Incident Involving Air India Express Flight #ix938 (Boeing 737 Max 8)

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Aviator777er

#45 Expensive Tip

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Marshmelt_

#46 Structural Member Failure

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: baabysweetangel

#47 Giant Beehive Takes Over Roof. That’s A Lot Of Honey

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Dr-DrillAndFill

#48 Silly Tank Can’t Pole Vault

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: RaEyE01

#49 Tough Day At The Airport

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: rcuadro

#50 How To Politely Explain To The Owner That He Can’t Park Like That In The Shop ?

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: 1Arcite

#51 Anyone For BBQ?

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Runningmad45

#52 The Museum Ship USS Sullivans Has Partially Sunk At The Military Park Pier On Buffalo’s (NY, USA) Waterfront

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: harryp333

#53 Seen In The Mojave Desert This Afternoon

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: deen5526

#54 Pretty Self Explanatory

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Epii2

#55 Steam Locomotive + No Water × Heat = No Bueno

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Playful-Medicine-678

#56 Took A Huge Chunk Out Of The Bridge, Wonder What The Cost To Repair Will Be

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Roadgoddess

#57 Money Down The Drain

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: KaleMercer

#58 There Are Load Charts For A Reason!

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Majestic-Cap395

#59 Someone Spent ~$850,000 USD On Roses To Fill An Entire Apartment Lobby In Moscow. The Person They Did It For Still Hasn’t Shown Up

So this happened in Moscow’s luxury residential building.
Someone ordered 1 million roses (yes, million) and had delivery crews unloading them all night. Total cost – roughly $850,000 USD.
The entire first floor lobby is now a wall-to-wall carpet of red roses. Looks like a movie set.
The person they were for hasn’t shown up.
Neighbors say nobody has come to claim the flowers.

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: tanzimat14

#60 Excavator Falls Off Truck After Hitting Bridge On A52 Near Radcliffe On Trent, Nottinghamshire, UK

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: MalkyC72

#61 Corvettes Doing Mustang Things!

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: capsulex21

#62 Customer Ignored The Pressure Rating Of His Cylinder And Shot Oil Out At Such A High Pressure It Cut 1 Inch Thick Steel

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: zoeefrostx

#63 Slab Grabber Tongs Hit Interstate 224 Bridge Whill Traveling On 224

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Rough_Community_1439

#64 Looks Like A Nose Gear Collapse At Las Today

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: BoldInterrobang

#65 Something Tells Me, Unlike The Last Plane Post On Here, This Is Not Something To “Buff-Out”

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: Mole-NLD

#66 Shattered Glass Elevator At A Hospital

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: BadHairDay-1

#67 Sir, You Can’t Park There!

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: johnkeng

#68 Grimace Paid A Visit

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: junkholiday

#69 Thank You For Flying Northwest Airlink

“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Dream Pet? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Long Lost Family
Behind the Scenes of Long Lost Family: Hosts Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2019
10 Hilarious Fake Gift Boxes For Products That Are Just Ridiculous (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Spill Now”: 80 Photos And Facts That Might Make You See Our World In A Different Light
3 min read
Dec, 25, 2025
I Surprised My Boyfriend By Drawing These 10 Illustrations Featuring Us As Our Favorite Cartoon Characters
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
We Create Comics Based On Our Real Encounters With Horrible Tourists (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.