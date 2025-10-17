Wedding Vendors Leave Bride With No Cupcakes Because Of Her Allergy

As The Rolling Stones famously sang, “You can’t always get what you want.” But there are a few times in life where you should definitely be able to call the shots. And one of those is on your wedding day. If you want to have your favorite local band perform, have a fountain of nacho cheese during the reception or ask guests to wear all white, that’s your prerogative.
So when one bride found out during her reception that the caterer failed to appropriately accommodate her food allergies, she was heartbroken. Below, you’ll find the full story that the newlywed recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies readers left her.
Choosing the perfect caterer for a wedding isn’t easy
This bride learned the hard way that not all companies know how to properly prepare allergy-friendly food
Many readers took the bride’s side and called out the caterers for leaving her disappointed
However, some blamed the bride for assuming that the vendor would cater to her allergy
And some shared similar stories of their own about dietary restriction drama
One in ten adults in the United States has a food allergy
Most wedding vendors go above and beyond to accommodate the happy couple. As long as their requests are realistic, there’s absolutely no reason why their special day shouldn’t be exactly how they imagined it. And one of the easiest ways to make a bride, groom and their guests happy is by serving delicious food. As long as they can actually eat it, that is.
According to Food Allergy Research & Education, 33 million Americans have food allergies. This means that one in ten adults and one in thirteen children have to eliminate certain foods from their diets. The most common allergens in the U.S. today are peanuts, milk, shellfish and tree nuts. But many are also allergic to eggs, wheat, soy, fish and sesame.
Considering how prevalent these allergies are, one would think that understanding how to accommodate them would be common knowledge. After all, being exposed to these allergens can lead to serious, and sometimes even life-threatening, consequences.
Every year, 3.4 million Americans end up in the emergency room due to their food allergies. And over 40% of American children with food allergies have experienced a severe allergic reaction, such as anaphylaxis.
While it may not be the default to prepare food without common allergens, it’s certainly not hard to do, especially with all of the alternatives available today. Dairy, in particular, is becoming extremely easy to avoid, as it’s estimated that over two thirds of the world’s population is lactose intolerant.
Any skilled wedding vendor should know how to accommodate food allergies
Because of this, and because many have chosen to avoid dairy products for ethical reasons, there are dozens of milk, cheese and butter alternatives on the market today. And when it comes to baking, it’s incredibly easy to find dairy free or vegan recipes that taste just like the classic versions containing animal products. Gone are the days of having bland, boring substitutions.
When it comes to catering a dairy free wedding, choosing the right vendor will be the most important step. Seeking out a vendor who is specifically allergy friendly will ensure that the bride, groom or any guests who have dietary restrictions don’t have to miss out on the tasty treats served on the big day.
Chateau Gassies even notes in their article about how to choose the right wedding caterer that any good vendor will know how to properly accommodate dietary restrictions. Everyone in attendance should be well fed, and no one should feel like their menu was an afterthought.
At the same time, having a tasting prior to the big day can prevent any issues from arising later down the line. There shouldn’t be any surprises on the wedding day; the bride and groom should feel confident knowing that they’re happy with the exact menu that will be served.
While the bride in this story admitted that hindsight is always 20/20, many commenters also noted that the vendor should be taking accountability for their disappointing dessert selection. We would love to hear your thoughts on the situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article discussing similar wedding drama, look no further than right here.
Later, the bride updated readers on how the company responded to her complaints
Finally, the bride shared another update on the situation
Image credits: chill_dog_
Meanwhile, some readers thought that she should have been even harsher on the company
