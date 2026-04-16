Varsity Blues Cast: Where Are The Remaining Stars Now? (2026 Update)

After losing the lead star, James Van Der Beek, to colon cancer in February 2026, the Varsity Blues cast has now lost three of its stars. Van Der Beek portrayed Mox, the football drama’s brilliant but unruly quarterback. The performance earned him the Teen Choice and MTV Breakthrough Awards, paving the way for his career to gain the level of mainstream recognition he deserved.
James Van Der Beek’s career spanned over three decades with roles in popular projects like Dawson’s Creek (1998 – 2003), Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 (2012 – 2013), and The Rules of Attraction (2002). Yet, Varsity Blues remained his signature role, at least for the big screen. The American actor from Cheshire, Connecticut, was diagnosed in August 2023 and died at the age of 48 on February 11, 2026. His death raises questions about the remaining cast members of Varsity Blues. Where are they now?
Jon Voight (Coach Kilmer)
Jon Voight played Coach Kilmer, the abusive head coach of the West Canaan Coyotes. The American actor, celebrated for his Oscar-winning role in Hal Ashby’s Coming Home, has starred in multiple acclaimed projects since his time as Coach Kilmer. He is the most accomplished performer among the Varsity Blues cast. Some of his distinguished roles after the football teen drama include Ali (2001), Ray Donovan (2013 – 2020), Pope John Paul II (2005), and Uprising (2001).
Now an octogenarian, Jon Voight has yet to retire. He starred in at least three 2025 movies, including James Bamford’s The Last Gunfight. He’s also billed to star in a few upcoming projects, including Sean McNamara’s The Last Firefighter.
Paul Walker (Lance Harbor)
#VarsityBlues released 27 years ago this week! Do you have a favorite moment from the football film? 🏈 #TeamPW pic.twitter.com/H7BNNbK9fL
— Paul Walker (@RealPaulWalker) January 16, 2026
The late Fast & Furious star played Lance Harbor, the best friend of James Van Der Beek’s character. As the captain and starting quarterback of the West Canaan Coyotes, Paul Walker showcased the depth of his talent before gaining cross-border recognition with 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. He was poised to accomplish more in the industry when he lost his life in November 2013. Walker perished alongside his friend and race car driver, Roger Rodas, after an auto crash in Santa Clarita, California.
Ron Lester (Billy Bob)
Ron Lester portrayed the team’s massive offensive guard, Billy Bob. The movie helped launch his career, heralding a breakthrough that led to roles in Popular (1999 – 2001), Not Another Teen Movie (2001), and Racing Legacy (2015). Sadly, his career was cut short in June 2016. Lester was the second Varsity Blues cast member to pass away. He died barely three years after Walker’s tragic accident. Lester lost his life to liver and kidney failure at age 45. He was last seen as Roger Hardwick in Racing Legacy, a drama film he co-directed with Major Dodge.
Scott Caan (Charlie Tweeder)
The American actor played the team’s philandering wide receiver Charlie Tweeder. The football drama was Scott Caan’s first significant acting role. Since then, he has built a reputable career, playing Turk Malloy in the Ocean’s trilogy and Danno in Hawaii Five-0. The latter earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Caan will star alongside Brad Pitt, Yahya Abdul-Matee II, and Elizabeth Debicki in Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher’s upcoming showbiz drama, The Adventures of Cliff Booth.
Amy Smart (Julie Harbor)
Amy Smart has been busy since her time as Julie Harbor, Mox’s girlfriend and the younger sister of Walker’s character. The American actress remains active, with roles in acclaimed movies like Rat Race (2001), The Butterfly Effect (2004), and Crank (2006) right after playing Julie. Smart has also left her mark on television with memorable performances in popular shows. These include Shameless (2011 – 2012), Justified (2014), and Stargirl (2020 – 2022). She’s yet to retire, but was last seen in 2024, when she played Nora and Dawn Van Brocklin in Rally Caps and Held Hostage in My House, respectively.
Richard Lineback (Joe Harbor)
Richard Lineback played Joe Harbor, the father of Walker and Smart’s characters. After his time on the football drama, the American actor appeared in multiple television projects. Lineback also performed for the big screen in Ready to Rumble (2000) and The Ring (2002). While the Varsity Blues cast member never announced his retirement from acting, he has abandoned the profession. Lineback was last seen as Delmer Coates in a 2012 episode of Justified (2010 – 2015) and has stayed away from the limelight since then.
Tiffany C. Love (Collette Harbor)
Tiffany C. Love portrayed Joe Harbor’s wife, the mother of Walker and Smart’s characters. Her whereabouts since the Brian Robbins 1999 movie have been a mystery. Unlike other Varsity Blues cast members, the football drama remains Love’s only acting role. She disappeared after playing Collette Harbor, and nothing has been heard from her ever since.
Eliel Swinton (Wendell Brown)
Eliel Swinton played Wendell, the RB1 in Varsity Blues.
He joined @gmfb and told James Van Der Beek stories. This was fun. pic.twitter.com/Uuz4lNeDOj
— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) February 12, 2026
The former Kansas City Chiefs running back played the West Canaan Coyotes’ running back in Varsity Blues. Eliel Swinton gave up professional football after suffering an injury that derailed his career. Robbins’ football drama presented the opportunity to pursue an acting career, but nothing came of it. Like Love, Swinton hasn’t been part of any other project since Varsity Blues. He’s now a speed and performance coach at Elite Performance Clinic in Los Angeles.
Thomas F. Duffy (Sam Moxon)
The American actor from Newark, New Jersey, played Mox’s father, Sam Moxon. Thomas F. Duffy’s performance encapsulates the film’s theme of football obsession. The role remains one of the major highlights of his decades-long career. After Varsity Blues, he performed in many more movies and television shows. However, he hasn’t been active since 2017, when he appeared in an episode of CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd. Duffy is now in his 70s and has probably relegated acting to the background.
Ali Larter (Darcy Sears)
Ali Larter played the girlfriend of Walker’s character, who is also the captain of the team’s cheerleading squad. The former model made her big-screen debut as Darcy and quickly rose to prominence as a scream queen with House on Haunted Hill (1999) and the Final Destination franchise. She has also sustained her career with television roles in Heroes (2006 – 2010), Legends (2014), Pitch (2016), and The Rookie (2019 – 2020). Perhaps the busiest Varsity Blues cast member, Larter is currently playing Angela Norris in Landman (2024 – 2026).
Joe Pichler (Kyle Moxon)
Joe Pichler is a child actor who went missing on January 5th,2006. He was last heard around 4:15 a.m. on January 5th, 2006 in Bremerton, Washington, when he talked to his friend on his phone. since then he was never heard from again. His silver Toyota corolla was found shortly… pic.twitter.com/z7Gv4kxXPn
— Anita Sharma (@anitaklab) December 9, 2025
Joe Pichler portrayed Kyle Moxon, the religious brother of Van Der Beek’s character. After Varsity Blues, Pichler performed in multiple projects, including 2002’s The Nightmare Room and Children on Their Birthdays. Those were his last roles as he disappeared in January 2006. His car was found without him at an intersection in his hometown, Bermerton, Washington. His whereabouts have been a mystery since then, and he’s been missing for over two decades. Check out the top 5 goofiest inventions from television shows.
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