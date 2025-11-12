Internet Can’t Stop Laughing At Epic Photoshop Fails By World Famous Photographer – Can You Spot Them All?

All the ingredients were there for the ultimate celebrity photos. Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz behind the lens, a gorgeous setting and 12 of the biggest Hollywood stars out there, including Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Robert De Niro, Oprah Winfrey, and Reese Witherspoon.
What could possibly go wrong? It is one of the world’s most prestigious magazines, and this shoot is for the cover, no less.
It turns out quite a lot actually! While Reese Witherspoon is looking amazing in the photoshopped images, cuddled up next to Oprah, there is something amiss… she appears to be the lucky recipient of an extra leg. What is going on down there?
Is she auditioning for a role in an upcoming Alien movie? Perhaps she is looking for work behind the camera; the extra leg would bring great stability! With the photo a hot topic all over the internet, Witherspoon took the Photoshop fail in good humor, sending out this tweet:
Vanity Fair denied any culpability in the affair, claiming innocence with this tweet:
So, funny fail or just an unfortunate result of lighting and dress color? We will leave it for you to decide. However, more damning evidence of Photoshop skulduggery was to be found in a separate, ‘behind the scenes’ photo.
In this one, Oprah appears to have somehow conjured up a third hand. With one hand on her hip and another resting on her lap, everything looks normal enough at first glance. Until you notice a third Oprah-hand somehow finding its way on to Reese Witherspoon’s waist in the terribly photoshopped image! How do you explain that one?
Like Reese Witherspoon, Oprah responded with a laugh, sending out this tweet:
While the episode might have been slightly embarrassing for Vanity Fair, it has proven to be great publicity as the photos have gone viral across the internet. Scroll down below to check out the Vanity Fair Photoshop fails for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!
Vanity fair magazine just released their 2018 Hollywood portfolio issue
Glamorous as it is, people quickly noticed that there is something very wrong with this image, can you spot it?
Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter and responded to the ‘Photoshop fail’ with good humor
However it wasn’t the only mistake found in the photoshoot, can you see what’s wrong with this one?
This behind-the-scenes shot with Tom Hanks shows Oprah apparently having three hands
Oprah also responded with a laugh
While Vanity Fair vainly tried to fix the situation
