“Which One Wins For You?”: 23 Then Vs Now Scenarios

Remember when you had to rewind your favorite song with a pencil, or when family photo albums were actual albums and not just a camera roll? Times have changed – and so have our habits.
This “Then Vs Now” poll is a trip down memory lane mixed with a look at how we live today. For each question, you’ll pick which version you think is better: the good old days or our tech-filled present.
Some choices will be easy, others might surprise you, and a few might make you realize… maybe the old way wasn’t so bad after all.
#1 You’re Eager To Get Home After Work But Need To Send A Relative A Large Amount Of Money.
Image source: Pixabay
#2 After A Stressful Week, There Are So Many Options Available For A Relaxing And Fun Movie Night.
Image source: Kam Photos
#3 You’ve Got A Free Day To Get Some Much-Needed Shopping Done.
Image source: George Dolgikh
#4 Your Friends Are Inviting You On A Spontaneous Winter Road Trip, And You’re In Charge Of Navigation.
Image source: JESHOOTS
#5 You’re A Seriously Heavy Sleeper.
Image source: Anna Tarazevich
#6 It’s Sunday Afternoon, You’ve Been In And Out Of Sleep All Day And Your Body Is Demanding To Be Fed Immediately.
Image source: Muffin Creatives
#7 It’s Finally Time To Start Watching That Series You’ve Been Putting Off.
Image source: Kaboompics.com
#8 It’s Monday Morning And The Weather Is Looking Unexpectedly Gloomy After A Full Weekend Of Sunny Skies.
Image source: Kaique Rocha
#9 You And Your Colleague Are Debating Iconic Gaming Habits, And There Are Plenty To Choose From.
Image source: Element5 Digital
#10 It’s A Boring Day In Class, And You Want To Get Some Stuff Off Your Chest.
Image source: Katerina Holmes
#11 You’re About To Dive Into Your Favorite Album.
Image source: Moose Photos
#12 Your Favorite Band Is Finally Coming To Town.
Image source: Cottonbro Studio
#13 You’re Heading Home After A Long Day.
Image source: Scott Webb
#14 It’s The Festive Season, And You’re Spreading Some Cheer.
Image source: Luna Lovegood
#15 You’re Ready To Get More Serious About Your Physical Health This Fall.
Image source: Anete Lusina
#16 You’re On Vacation With Your Significant Other, And You’ve Been Snapping Pictures All Day.
Image source: Lisa From Pexels
#17 You’re Looking To Make A New Connection.
Image source: Savvas Stavrinos
#18 You Need To Submit A Task And Don’t Have Time To Waste.
Image source: Miguel Á. Padriñán
#19 You’re Planning Your Best Friend’s Birthday Bash.
Image source: Marina Utrabo
#20 You’re Looking For Something To Binge This Weekend.
Image source: Kaboompics.com
#21 Exam Season Is Here, And It’s Crunch Time.
Image source: Pixabay
#22 You’ve Just Made A Life-Changing Professional Contact.
Image source: Markus Spiske
#23 Your Friend Group Lives Far Apart, But You Want To Stay Connected.
Image source: George John
