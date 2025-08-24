“Which One Wins For You?”: 23 Then Vs Now Scenarios

by

Remember when you had to rewind your favorite song with a pencil, or when family photo albums were actual albums and not just a camera roll? Times have changed – and so have our habits.

This “Then Vs Now” poll is a trip down memory lane mixed with a look at how we live today. For each question, you’ll pick which version you think is better: the good old days or our tech-filled present.

Some choices will be easy, others might surprise you, and a few might make you realize… maybe the old way wasn’t so bad after all.

#1 You’re Eager To Get Home After Work But Need To Send A Relative A Large Amount Of Money.

Image source: Pixabay

#2 After A Stressful Week, There Are So Many Options Available For A Relaxing And Fun Movie Night.

Image source: Kam Photos

#3 You’ve Got A Free Day To Get Some Much-Needed Shopping Done.

Image source: George Dolgikh

#4 Your Friends Are Inviting You On A Spontaneous Winter Road Trip, And You’re In Charge Of Navigation.

Image source: JESHOOTS

#5 You’re A Seriously Heavy Sleeper.

Image source: Anna Tarazevich

#6 It’s Sunday Afternoon, You’ve Been In And Out Of Sleep All Day And Your Body Is Demanding To Be Fed Immediately.

Image source: Muffin Creatives

#7 It’s Finally Time To Start Watching That Series You’ve Been Putting Off.

Image source: Kaboompics.com

#8 It’s Monday Morning And The Weather Is Looking Unexpectedly Gloomy After A Full Weekend Of Sunny Skies.

Image source: Kaique Rocha

#9 You And Your Colleague Are Debating Iconic Gaming Habits, And There Are Plenty To Choose From.

Image source: Element5 Digital

#10 It’s A Boring Day In Class, And You Want To Get Some Stuff Off Your Chest.

Image source: Katerina Holmes

#11 You’re About To Dive Into Your Favorite Album.

Image source: Moose Photos

#12 Your Favorite Band Is Finally Coming To Town.

Image source: Cottonbro Studio

#13 You’re Heading Home After A Long Day.

Image source: Scott Webb

#14 It’s The Festive Season, And You’re Spreading Some Cheer.

Image source: Luna Lovegood

#15 You’re Ready To Get More Serious About Your Physical Health This Fall.

Image source:  Anete Lusina

#16 You’re On Vacation With Your Significant Other, And You’ve Been Snapping Pictures All Day.

Image source: Lisa From Pexels

#17 You’re Looking To Make A New Connection.

Image source: Savvas Stavrinos

#18 You Need To Submit A Task And Don’t Have Time To Waste.

Image source: Miguel Á. Padriñán

#19 You’re Planning Your Best Friend’s Birthday Bash.

Image source: Marina Utrabo

#20 You’re Looking For Something To Binge This Weekend.

Image source: Kaboompics.com

#21 Exam Season Is Here, And It’s Crunch Time.

Image source: Pixabay

#22 You’ve Just Made A Life-Changing Professional Contact.

Image source: Markus Spiske

#23 Your Friend Group Lives Far Apart, But You Want To Stay Connected.

Image source: George John

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
