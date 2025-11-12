Valentine’s Day Around The World

Wouldn’t it be interesting to find out how to say “I love you” in different languages, especially this time of the year? We all know that February is dedicated to love, good vibes, romantic gestures and Valentine’s Day. But, don’t limit yourself at a day or a month. Celebrate it every single moment and be happy!

So, what is your favorite “saying”?

Illustrations by Ioana Adelina Boros

#1 #japanese

#2 #arabic

#3 #turkish

#4 #filipino

#5 #basque

#6 #english

#7 #french

#8 #russian

#9 #chinese

#10 #portuguese (Brazil Area)

#11 #bambara

#12 #ndebele

#13 #stone Age Period

#14 #zimbabwe

#15 #zulu

#16 #german

#17 #greek

#18 #romanian

#19 #welsh

#20 #urdu

#21 #eskimo

#22 #italian

#23 #tunisian

#24 #slovenian

#25 #swedish

#26 #kurdish

#27 #maroccan

#28 #mohawk

#29 #mongolian

#30 #navaho

#31 #sri Lanka

#32 #hawaiian

#33 #ukrainian

#34 #czech

#35 #punjabi

#36 #hindi

#37 #norwegian

#38 #marathi

#39 #afrikaans

#40 #spanish

