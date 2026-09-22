Family Finds Out What Family And Friends Are Saying Behind Their Backs, Shuts Down Their Free B&B

The strange thing about some freeloaders is that they don’t just mooch off people, but also have the nerve to whine about it. It must take a special kind of entitlement to be this shallow. When boundaries don’t work with such people, I guess cutting them off becomes the only solution.
One person went online to share how they suddenly became popular with friends and family after moving to Europe and living in a 5-bedroom house on a farm. After years of being a free B&B for leechers, they finally decided enough was enough. Read on to find out what they did to stop the mooching!
It’s weird how some freeloaders don’t feel any remorse for taking advantage of people
koldunova_anna/Magnific (not the actual photo)
This person was aghast that freeloaders who mooched off them gossiped behind their back, so they finally set boundaries
pressmaster/Magnific (not the actual photo)
They provided more details about their situation in the comments
Netizens reacted to this story and shared similar anecdotes of ungrateful freeloaders
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