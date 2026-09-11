Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her

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Resolving family drama has some tightrope-walking-like elements, it’s best to not shake things up too much, one has to really watch their step. It’s the sort of environment where one’s creativity can really shine.

A netizen asked the internet if they were wrong for using their sister’s allergy towards dogs against her after she ignored requests to not smoke near them year after year. Despite the entire family telling her to stop, the sister still insisted she was right and bringing a dog was a direct attack towards her.

Some siblings seem like they are annoying on purpose

Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her

micens / Envato (not the actual photo)

Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her

So one woman learned the hard way to stop smoking near folks who don’t like it

Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her

James Thomas / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her

Blue Bird / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her

Throwaway917586

Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her

Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Most thought their response was reasonable

Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her
Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her

One netizen had a snarky suggestion

Family Drama Ensues When Sister Who Won’t Keep Boundaries Gets Her Allergy Used Against Her

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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