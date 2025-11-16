This Maine Coon Cat Is So Big Many People Think That It’s A Dog At First

It doesnâ€™t take much effort for cats to win peopleâ€™s hearts and go viral on the internet. Today, there are many pet videos or images all over the web. However, some animals end up standing out because of their peculiar and unique characteristics, as well as the creativity and care of their owners.
This is the case with a cat named Kefir who lives with its owner Yuliya Minina in Stary Oskol, Russia. It didnâ€™t take too long for the cat to stick out because of its enormous size. The owner told Bored Panda that Kefir is 1 year and 9 months old now and weighs around 26.5 pounds. Even though the cat is huge already, Yuliya expects it to grow a bit more. â€œItâ€™s normal for Maine Coons to keep growing up until they are 3 years old.â€
This is Kefir, a cat that got famous because of its enormous size
Image credits: yuliyamnn
Yulia Minina, who lives in the small town of Stary Oskol, bought the gorgeous cat almost two years ago as a tiny kitten
Image credits: yuliyamnn
Kefir is 1 year and 9 months old now
Image credits: yuliyamnn
The owner shared that they got Kefir from a cattery. They loved that the cat’s fur was so beautiful and white. That’s where the name, which means dairy drink, came from. Kefir immediately refused to eat dry cat food and started being fed only meat and natural feed.
The Maine Coon cat weighs 26.5 pounds and is expected to grow even bigger, which is one of the characteristics of this breed
Image credits: yuliyamnn
According to the owner, Yuliya, Kefir is a gentle cat and likes eating natural feed
Image credits: yuliyamnn
Yuliya revealed that the only drawback to Kefir’s maintenance is the large amount of wool that the cat leaves around the house. However, it is treated like a true family member and always sits together with Yuliya and her family by the table when they’re dining.
Yuliya added that Kefir has developed a habit to jump on her at night when she sleeps. “He didn’t do that when he was smaller and it wouldn’t be that inconvenient, but now the cat became very big and heavy. It’s not that easy to sleep like that.”
â€œItâ€™s funny how others react when they see the cat because it is huge. Many people think that itâ€™s a dog at firstâ€
Image credits: yuliyamnn
Image credits: yuliyamnn
â€œThis is a gentle small kitten in the body of a massive beastâ€
Image credits: yuliyamnn
“But in general, this is a super-smart cat. It weirdly can feel the general mood in the house. Kefir doesn’t meow, doesn’t yell, and doesn’t harm the furniture. A truly perfect cat.”
For those who might have doubts wether these are real photos of the cat, Yuliya assures that she didn’t use Photoshop.
