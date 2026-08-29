77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Many people have likely had themselves compared to a famous person. It could be a resemblance in the eyes, hairstyle, chiseled jawline, or smile.
But for some, the resemblance can be uncanny, so much so that you might even do a double-take. And for that person, the comparison can be flattering enough to share side-by-side photos on social media.
That’s what these people may have done when someone on Threads asked for celebrity doppelgangers. Reader, you be the judge of whether the juxtapositions are accurate enough.
#1 Lady Gaga
Image source: majorvakarian
#2 Billie Eilish
Image source: _tineeyyy_
#3 Luda
Image source: rc_13munch, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Image
Indeed, being compared to someone famous, especially one who is renowned for being good-looking, provides quite the ego boost. And if you already see some traits of that person in you, you might even go to great lengths to enhance them.
According to Aalaa Ahmad, a board-certified nurse practitioner at Loveland Medical Spa, people tend to chase that “elevated look” because it feels like unlocking a version of themselves they already recognize.
#4 Tems
Image source: marishka_xo
#5 Eric André
Image source: thetrevorgregory
#6 Keith Sweat
Image source: creatvambition
Meanwhile, Dr. Jessica Yu, founder and medical director of SkinLUX MD, says our minds are often misled by the matching-patterns principle. As she explains to Bored Panda, people think they see a resemblance to someone famous just because they notice similar features.
#7 Porsche Williams
Image source: shayylynn_, Bravo / Getty Images
#8 Nicki Minaj
Image source: ayosherlsb, Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
#9 Megan Fox & Chelsea Blackwell
Image source: amanda.renee52, Han Myung-Gu / Getty Image
“People are thrilled with this knowledge because it gives them a shortcut to feel unique and interesting for a brief moment. There is an added social benefit because friends act excited when they hear about it. The comparison is thus constantly reinforced,” Dr. Yu said.
#10 John Legend
Image source: tattoo_quin, Leon Bennett / Getty Images
#11 Krysten Ritter
Image source: stronger_and_stranger
#12 Prince Harry
Image source: thats_so_monti
According to Dr. Yu, seeing the supposed resemblance does more than boost the ego. For some people, it may even subconsciously change how they see their own attractiveness.
“The change happens the moment someone starts modifying their real face in the quest to become like someone instead of enjoying the comparison as a compliment,” she said.
#13 Estelle
Image source: ashloiam
#14 Brenda Song
Image source: cambodianbadgirlsclub
#15 Tristan Thompson
Image source: tree_no_branch, Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Dr. Yu’s expertise in aesthetic treatments has exposed her to clients who want an uncanny resemblance to someone else. That is where she says she sets limits, because she focuses on enhancing a person’s natural beauty.
“When a patient comes to me with a photo and says, ‘make me look more like her,’ that is where I draw the line. My solution is easy; I ask my patients to tell me what they like about their own face first and who they want to look like second.”
#16 Serena Williams
Image source: iamkalivingston
#17 Youngboy
Image source: heru_365
#18 Letoya Luckett
Image source: ardetria, Presley Ann / Getty Image
#19 Bad Bunny
Image source: chinosvisuals
#20 Porsche Williams
Image source: totty2hotty831, Bravo / Getty Images
#21 Bern Nadette Stanis
Image source: thee_afrodisiac, themoviedb.org
#22 Kerry Washington
Image source: nishalamonte, IMDB
#23 Bruce Willis
Image source: a_rad_line, Steve Granitz / Getty Images
#24 Megan Fox
Image source: gothbutterfly_98, meganfox
#25 Zoe Saldana
Image source: soulflowher_viv, Kevin Payravi / WikiPortraits
#26 Spike Lee
Image source: sogoodwenamedit, Neil Grabowsky / wikipedia.org
#27 Whoopty
Image source: ll_coreyellis
#28 André 3000 (André Lauren Benjamin)
Image source: chico_flacco, chasegreene / Screenshot
#29 Eric Northman
Image source: cameronwestcasting, Image credits: Warner Bros
#30 Yung Miami
Image source: tigerwaller88, yungmiami305
#31 Usher & Trey Moe
Image source: treymoe
#32 Donald Glover As Lando Gambino
Image source: masterness
#33 Sha’carri Richardson
Image source: desiredaziah
#34 Jhené Aiko
Image source: witchycottagesoapery
#35 Jennifer Hudson
Image source: goddessjwenn
#36 Tia Mowry
Image source: naivetheemcee
#37 A’ja Wilson
Image source: she_is_bonita
#38 Mageina Tovah
Image source: mageina
#39 Donald Glover
Image source: naivetheemcee
#40 Kellie Shanygne Williams
Image source: fumidesigns
#41 Michelle Rodriguez
Image source: earth.titty
#42 Vera Farmiga
Image source: adrienne.driggs
#43 Michael Jackson
Image source: epic_steff
#44 Lady Gaga
Image source: mossyfae_
#45 Rosario Dawson
Image source: sciencebaeofficial
#46 Raquel Thomas
Image source: mrs_blaqbarbie
#47 Mario Dewar Barrett
Image source: tjonespoc
#48 Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Image source: jad.e97
#49 Chico Bean
Image source: chico_ lean
#50 Heather Headley
Image source: theamiyrahmartin
#51 Tika Sumpter
Image source: thetoktika
#52 Brent Faiyaz
Image source: Icluxx
#53 Latto
Image source: alluringleez
#54 Aldis Hodge
Image source: _macdaddy96
#55 Kevin Smith
Image source: beardedcoffeemonkey
#56 Megan Thee
Image source: miiskyy27
#57 Macaulay Culkin
Image source: thewhittychiro
#58 Jalen Brunson
Image source: alex.lashawn
#59 Sanaa Lathan
Image source: d.bagggg
#60 Tory Lanez
Image source: mistr_insightful
#61 Tessa Thompson
Image source: wildfishstyle
#62 Sterling K. Brown
Image source: williemacc
#63 Colman Domingo
Image source: _bradbradbrad_
#64 Tiffany Pollard
Image source: joannedarroyo
#65 Will I Am
Image source: kearserob
#66 Zoe Zaldana
Image source: ddcvx
#67 Dear Silas & Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Image source: dearsilas
#68 Kofi Siriboe
Image source: mtthwhudson
#69 Christian Serratos
Image source: jakkjakk94, imgur
#70 Tia And Tamera Mowry
Image source: mz_lynnea
#71 Krysten Ritter
Image source: _lilacbats
#72 Gunna
Image source: wajima_
#73 Tre Hale
Image source: duckjordan_
#74 Mark Ingram II
Image source: briankoliver
#75 Keke Palmer
Image source: coconut_centaurfairy_sage, keke
#76 Kalen Allenkalen Allen
Image source: durandbernarr
#77 Kelly Rowland
Image source: chr.ome, thecutlife
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