77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

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Many people have likely had themselves compared to a famous person. It could be a resemblance in the eyes, hairstyle, chiseled jawline, or smile. 

But for some, the resemblance can be uncanny, so much so that you might even do a double-take. And for that person, the comparison can be flattering enough to share side-by-side photos on social media. 

That’s what these people may have done when someone on Threads asked for celebrity doppelgangers. Reader, you be the judge of whether the juxtapositions are accurate enough.

#1 Lady Gaga

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: majorvakarian

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

#2 Billie Eilish

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: _tineeyyy_

#3 Luda

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: rc_13munch, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Image

Indeed, being compared to someone famous, especially one who is renowned for being good-looking, provides quite the ego boost. And if you already see some traits of that person in you, you might even go to great lengths to enhance them. 

According to Aalaa Ahmad, a board-certified nurse practitioner at Loveland Medical Spa, people tend to chase that “elevated look” because it feels like unlocking a version of themselves they already recognize.

#4 Tems

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: marishka_xo

#5 Eric André

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: thetrevorgregory

#6 Keith Sweat

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: creatvambition

Meanwhile, Dr. Jessica Yu, founder and medical director of SkinLUX MD, says our minds are often misled by the matching-patterns principle. As she explains to Bored Panda, people think they see a resemblance to someone famous just because they notice similar features.

#7 Porsche Williams

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: shayylynn_, Bravo / Getty Images

#8 Nicki Minaj

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: ayosherlsb, Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

#9 Megan Fox & Chelsea Blackwell

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: amanda.renee52, Han Myung-Gu / Getty Image

“People are thrilled with this knowledge because it gives them a shortcut to feel unique and interesting for a brief moment. There is an added social benefit because friends act excited when they hear about it. The comparison is thus constantly reinforced,” Dr. Yu said.

#10 John Legend

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: tattoo_quin, Leon Bennett / Getty Images

#11 Krysten Ritter

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: stronger_and_stranger

#12 Prince Harry

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: thats_so_monti

According to Dr. Yu, seeing the supposed resemblance does more than boost the ego. For some people, it may even subconsciously change how they see their own attractiveness. 

“The change happens the moment someone starts modifying their real face in the quest to become like someone instead of enjoying the comparison as a compliment,” she said.

#13 Estelle

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: ashloiam

#14 Brenda Song

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: cambodianbadgirlsclub

#15 Tristan Thompson

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: tree_no_branch, Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Dr. Yu’s expertise in aesthetic treatments has exposed her to clients who want an uncanny resemblance to someone else. That is where she says she sets limits, because she focuses on enhancing a person’s natural beauty. 

“When a patient comes to me with a photo and says, ‘make me look more like her,’ that is where I draw the line. My solution is easy; I ask my patients to tell me what they like about their own face first and who they want to look like second.”

#16 Serena Williams

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: iamkalivingston

#17 Youngboy

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: heru_365

#18 Letoya Luckett

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: ardetria, Presley Ann / Getty Image

#19 Bad Bunny

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: chinosvisuals

#20 Porsche Williams

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: totty2hotty831, Bravo / Getty Images

#21 Bern Nadette Stanis

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: thee_afrodisiac, themoviedb.org

#22 Kerry Washington

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: nishalamonte, IMDB

#23 Bruce Willis

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: a_rad_line, Steve Granitz / Getty Images

#24 Megan Fox

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: gothbutterfly_98, meganfox

#25 Zoe Saldana

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: soulflowher_viv, Kevin Payravi / WikiPortraits

#26 Spike Lee

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: sogoodwenamedit, Neil Grabowsky / wikipedia.org

#27 Whoopty

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: ll_coreyellis

#28 André 3000 (André Lauren Benjamin)

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: chico_flacco, chasegreene / Screenshot

#29 Eric Northman

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: cameronwestcasting, Image credits: Warner Bros

#30 Yung Miami

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: tigerwaller88, yungmiami305

#31 Usher & Trey Moe

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: treymoe

#32 Donald Glover As Lando Gambino

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: masterness

#33 Sha’carri Richardson

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: desiredaziah

#34 Jhené Aiko

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: witchycottagesoapery

#35 Jennifer Hudson

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: goddessjwenn

#36 Tia Mowry

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: naivetheemcee

#37 A’ja Wilson

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: she_is_bonita

#38 Mageina Tovah

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: mageina

#39 Donald Glover

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: naivetheemcee

#40 Kellie Shanygne Williams

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: fumidesigns

#41 Michelle Rodriguez

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: earth.titty

#42 Vera Farmiga

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: adrienne.driggs

#43 Michael Jackson

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: epic_steff

#44 Lady Gaga

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: mossyfae_

#45 Rosario Dawson

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: sciencebaeofficial

#46 Raquel Thomas

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: mrs_blaqbarbie

#47 Mario Dewar Barrett

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: tjonespoc

#48 Jonathan Taylor Thomas

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: jad.e97

#49 Chico Bean

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: chico_ lean

#50 Heather Headley

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: theamiyrahmartin

#51 Tika Sumpter

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: thetoktika

#52 Brent Faiyaz

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: Icluxx

#53 Latto

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: alluringleez

#54 Aldis Hodge

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: _macdaddy96

#55 Kevin Smith

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: beardedcoffeemonkey

#56 Megan Thee

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: miiskyy27

#57 Macaulay Culkin

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: thewhittychiro

#58 Jalen Brunson

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: alex.lashawn

#59 Sanaa Lathan

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: d.bagggg

#60 Tory Lanez

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: mistr_insightful

#61 Tessa Thompson

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: wildfishstyle

#62 Sterling K. Brown

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: williemacc

#63 Colman Domingo

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: _bradbradbrad_

#64 Tiffany Pollard

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: joannedarroyo

#65 Will I Am

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: kearserob

#66 Zoe Zaldana

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: ddcvx

#67 Dear Silas & Malcolm-Jamal Warner

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: dearsilas

#68 Kofi Siriboe

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: mtthwhudson

#69 Christian Serratos

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: jakkjakk94, imgur

#70 Tia And Tamera Mowry

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: mz_lynnea

#71 Krysten Ritter

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: _lilacbats

#72 Gunna

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: wajima_

#73 Tre Hale

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: duckjordan_

#74 Mark Ingram II

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: briankoliver

#75 Keke Palmer

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: coconut_centaurfairy_sage, keke

#76 Kalen Allenkalen Allen

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: durandbernarr

#77 Kelly Rowland

77 People Share Which Celebrity They Look Like, And Most Are Uncanny

Image source: chr.ome, thecutlife

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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