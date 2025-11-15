‘USA vs. Italy Culture Shocks’: American Moves To Italy, Shares The Biggest Cultural Differences She’s Noticed

Kacie Burns is an American actor and dancer from Canton, Michigan, who has been documenting her daily adventures in Italy. She moved to Florence, the birth city of Renaissance, which resembles a museum under the sky, after falling in love with her boyfriend Dario on her first solo trip two years ago. Their love blossomed and Kacie is now a proud Florentine, appreciating all the new cultural quirks that come at her.
Kacie is now busy making a series of fun and lighthearted cultural shock videos on her TikTok with each going viral and amassing her a whopping 9.6M likes in total. So let’s see what cultural differences she has spotted between America and Italy below that put living in these two countries in a whole different perspective.
Also, if you're an American living the Italian dream, be sure to share your experience
#1 Asking For The Check
#2 Free Healthcare
#3 4 Weeks Of Paid Vacation
#4 Vouchers From The Government For Food Intolerances
#5 Kids Choose Specialized Highschools To Attend At 13
#6 Drinking In Public
#7 Getting Paid For Honeymoon Leave
#8 Some Jobs Provide Lunch Tickets
#9 Not Leaving A Tip At A Hair Salon
#10 Going Out Only If Fully Ready
#11 Looking For A Job Right After School
#12 Adults Live With Their Parents Until Late Twenties
#13 Some Stores Close From 12:30-3:30 Everyday
#14 Drinking A Lot Of Coffee
#15 Americans Order Water With Ice
#16 Having Sick Days
#17 Charging For Water
#18 Drinking A Glass Of Wine In Middle Of The Day
#19 It’s Ok For Kids To Drink A Small Glass Of Wine
#20 14 Year Old Kids Can Drive Small-Engine Motorcycles And Scooters
#21 Not Leaving A Tip At A Restaurant
#22 Average Gas Price Is 1.51 Euro Per Liter
#23 It’s Normal To Have Dinner Later In The Evening
#24 It’s Common To Eat Every Part Of The Animal
#25 Bidet In The Bathroom
#26 Don't Go Out If Not Fully Ready
