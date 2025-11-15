‘USA vs. Italy Culture Shocks’: American Moves To Italy, Shares The Biggest Cultural Differences She’s Noticed

by

Kacie Burns is an American actor and dancer from Canton, Michigan, who has been documenting her daily adventures in Italy. She moved to Florence, the birth city of Renaissance, which resembles a museum under the sky, after falling in love with her boyfriend Dario on her first solo trip two years ago. Their love blossomed and Kacie is now a proud Florentine, appreciating all the new cultural quirks that come at her.

Kacie is now busy making a series of fun and lighthearted cultural shock videos on her TikTok with each going viral and amassing her a whopping 9.6M likes in total. So let’s see what cultural differences she has spotted between America and Italy below that put living in these two countries in a whole different perspective.

Also, if you’re an American living the Italian dream, be sure to share your experience and hit us in the comment section below!

#1 Asking For The Check

Image source:  kacierose4

#2 Free Healthcare

Image source:  kacierose4

#3 4 Weeks Of Paid Vacation

Image source:  kacierose4

#4 Vouchers From The Government For Food Intolerances

Image source:  kacierose4

#5 Kids Choose Specialized Highschools To Attend At 13

Image source:  kacierose4

#6 Drinking In Public

Image source:  kacierose4

#7 Getting Paid For Honeymoon Leave

Image source:  kacierose4

#8 Some Jobs Provide Lunch Tickets

Image source:  kacierose4

#9 Not Leaving A Tip At A Hair Salon

Image source:  kacierose4

#10 Going Out Only If Fully Ready

Image source:  kacierose4

#11 Looking For A Job Right After School

Image source:  kacierose4

#12 Adults Live With Their Parents Until Late Twenties

Image source:  kacierose4

#13 Some Stores Close From 12:30-3:30 Everyday

Image source:  kacierose4

#14 Drinking A Lot Of Coffee

Image source:  kacierose4

#15 Americans Order Water With Ice

Image source:  kacierose4

#16 Having Sick Days

Image source:  kacierose4

#17 Charging For Water

Image source:  kacierose4

#18 Drinking A Glass Of Wine In Middle Of The Day

Image source:  kacierose4

#19 It’s Ok For Kids To Drink A Small Glass Of Wine

Image source:  kacierose4

#20 14 Year Old Kids Can Drive Small-Engine Motorcycles And Scooters

Image source:  kacierose4

#21 Not Leaving A Tip At A Restaurant

Image source:  kacierose4

#22 Average Gas Price Is 1.51 Euro Per Liter

Image source:  kacierose4

#23 It’s Normal To Have Dinner Later In The Evening

Image source:  kacierose4

#24 It’s Common To Eat Every Part Of The Animal

Image source:  kacierose4

#25 Bidet In The Bathroom

Image source:  kacierose4

