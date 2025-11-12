Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

by

By now, we’ve already seen baby face swaps, Disney face swaps, even tattoo face swaps. Giving US presidents such a makeover, however, is something completely new. And we didn’t think we needed it so badly until we saw it.

“It’s strange to think that these people would never have been elected president because of that pesky troll X chromosome,” redditor ygdrssl, the creator of the gallery wrote. They made it using FaceApp on their iPhone only, “Most recent presidents are represented back to 1900.”

When commenting some of the most memorable portraits, ygdrssl said, “Wilma Hannah Taft has a mustache of glory no matter what universe she is in. [And] Teddie Roosevelt is hella glam, what did you expect. She wears the best of Sephora on her national park expeditions and will give you sass if you bring it up.” Scroll down to check out what the most powerful people in the Western world would look like if they were women!

“Made this for y’all. An alternate universe…”

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot
Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot
Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot
Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot
Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot
Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot
Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot
Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Someone Used Face-Swap To Create Female Versions Of US Presidents, And People Find Obama Surprisingly Hot

Image credits: ygdrssl

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Jodelle Ferland
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about ABC’s “Who Do You Believe?”
3 min read
May, 13, 2022
The 20 Biggest Celebrities Ever Produced by Disney
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2018
Mr. Robot circles the drain of a disappointing second season with an abundantly familiar finale
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2016
Five Reasons “Hollywood Medium” Might Actually Just Be a Fake
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2018
The Craziest How I Met Your Mother Fan Theories Out There
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.