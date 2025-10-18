“Can You Name At Least 45 U.S. States From The Map?”: If So, You’ll Ace Geography Quiz

by

Think you’re pretty good at geography?

You’re in the right place because this time we’re putting your U.S. state knowledge to the test.

Everyone knows there are 50 states in the U.S. (at least we hope so). But somehow, Joey from “Friends” ended up with 56 – classic. Anyways, let’s see how you do.

In this quiz, you’ll get a marked state on the map, and you’ll need to type in the correct name.

Let’s see how many you can actually get! 🗺️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Can You Name At Least 45 U.S. States From The Map?”: If So, You’ll Ace Geography Quiz

Image credits: Binyamin Mellish

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
WonderCon 2018: Into The Badlands – Daniel Wu On Season 3
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2018
Cagney & Lacey Reboot: Ving Rhames Added to Cast
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2018
Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 4 Recap
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2021
Tabatha’s Salon Takeover 3.03 – “Salon Vendome” Review
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2010
The Shocking Amount of Money Sig Hansen has Made from “Deadliest Catch”
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2021
Fixer to Fabulous
Is the Show Fixer to Fabulous Fake?
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.