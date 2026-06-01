“Are You Smarter Than The Average U.S. Citizen?”: Take This State Capitals Challenge

by

Think you know your U.S. state capitals? Most Americans don’t. From New York City to Albany, Las Vegas to Reno, the U.S. is full of famous cities that everyone knows, but the actual state capital is rarely the one you’d guess.

💡Can you name the capital of California without hesitating?

💡Do you know which state is home to the Grand Canyon, or where Mount Rushmore actually sits?

This 20-question trivia quiz goes way beyond the basics, and whether you are a geography nerd, a trivia night regular, a U.S. history buff, or just a curious mind, this quiz is for you!

Stick around, and let’s see how many you can truly guess. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Are You Smarter Than The Average U.S. Citizen?”: Take This State Capitals Challenge

Image credits: Marsha Reid

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Created Various Floral Cross Stitch Patterns (15 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Not Really A Showgirl”: Disappointed Fans Say Taylor Swift’s New Album Doesn’t Live Up To Expectations
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2025
Top Five Moments Of Gareth Edwards’ The Creator Trailer
3 min read
May, 30, 2023
I Combine My Love Of Travel And Water To Photograph The Act Of Surfing
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Students Shame Their Schools On The Worst Designs Ever
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Instagrammers Whose Photos Are So Far From Reality, They Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025